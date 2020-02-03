The Frontier Conference is heating up as it rolls past the halfway point.
It’s hard to think of anything heating up in Montana during the month of February, but the top four teams are separated by only three games.
There is plenty of time for a turn around or a change of attitude to end the conference schedule, but like every year, nothing remains the same.
Anything can happen in the Frontier Conference.
As for the weather, I want to go where it is warm and the Frontier teams do, too. Remember, the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City is right around the corner.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. Lewis-Clark State (21-1, 9-1 Frontier)
If you thought last year’s Lewis-Clark State’s team was good, this year’s might be even better.
The Warriors look unbeatable as they have won 12 straight games and most recently taking it to Providence in Great Falls with a 96-65 win.
In that game, center Trystan Bradley scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds while six players finished in double figures.
The Warriors are home for the next four games and have nearly a week to prepare for Carroll next Friday.
Fans should book their Kansas City hotel for the entire tournament, because I don’t see them losing any time soon.
Next up: vs. Carroll (2/7), vs. Montana Tech (2/8)
2. Carroll College (16-6, 7-3 Frontier)
Carroll looks like it has rebounded nicely from its three-game skid a few weeks ago by defeating Rocky Mountain on the road and the Montana Western at home.
The Saints have won two in a row and have gone back to playing their game by speeding up the offense and not settling for jump shots.
Sophomore forward Jovan Sljivananin has returned to form as he finished last Friday’s game with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
A nice surprise was the emergence of Ifeanyi Okeke who scored a season-high 20 points and made 10-of-11 shots.
Carroll has had some nice wins, but to really get back into the Frontier picture, an upset of Lewis-Clark State this week would be a huge boost of confidence.
Next up: vs. Montana Tech (2/5), at Lewis-Clark State (2/7)
3. Montana Tech (14-7, 6-4 Frontier)
Montana Tech has been the surprise team of the Frontier Conference this season.
After adding the scorer the Orediggers desperately needed in Sindou Diallo, who is averaging 19.8 points per game, they have had some quality wins.
Now with solid wins on the resume, most recently at Providence this week, Montana Tech must now learn consistency.
The Orediggers lost to Montana State Northern just one day after knocking off the Argos.
Montana Tech could be a very dangerous team come Frontier Tournament time and, if it manages to win it, some team that has been deserving all season will be left home.
Next up: at Carroll (2/5), at Lewis-Clark State (2/8)
4. University of Providence (18-4, 6-4 Frontier)
Providence was the team everyone thought was going to win the Frontier.
At least the coaches thought so.
But after a blazing start, the Argos have been tripping over their own feet as of late.
Providence has lost four of its last seven games and Zaccheus Darko-Kelly has not been the Player of the Year candidate we all thought.
Against Carroll two weeks back he struggled shooting the ball and against Lewis-Clark State he was held to 30 percent from the field.
There is still time to turn it around, but shots need to fall.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain (2/6), vs. Montana Western (2/8)
5. Montana Western (10-11, 3-7 Frontier)
While the first four teams in the Frontier are separated by only three games, the last three teams have a lot of work to do to make up some ground.
Montana Western looks like the one with the most promise.
It proved it could come away with a big win when it knocked off Carroll a few weeks ago, and it will have to, especially come tournament time.
While the Bulldogs’ leading scorer James Jones was nowhere to be found this week, they were picked up by Max Clark, who scored 26 points against Carroll on Friday and Connor Burkhart, who scored 17 points a day later against Rocky Mountain.
Montana Western will need Jones to get going if it will have a chance to be Cinderella this postseason.
Next up: vs. Montana State Northern (2/6), at Providence (2/8)
6. Montana State Northern (13-9, 3-7 Frontier)
Montana State Northern had a perfect opportunity to make some some ground over the last two weeks.
The Lights were turned off, finishing up a four-game home stand with a 2-2 record and losses to Providence and Lewis-Clark State.
The good news came last Saturday when it took down a much-improved Montana Tech team as Kevon Bey finished with 17 points.
Northern now will wrap up the regular season with six of its remaining eight games on the road.
Now is the time to shine brightly, but it could be too late.
Next up: at Montana Western (2/6), at Rocky Mountain (2/8)
7. Rocky Mountain (6-13, 1-9 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain is currently experiencing a landslide as the conference season continues.
The Battlin’ Bears have lost eight games in a row and have just one win over an NAIA school in their last 12 tries.
At this point, Rocky just needs wins to get these players’ confidence up.
With three out of its next four games at home, this is the perfect opportunity, to reignite the program.
Thursday would be a perfect place to start, as Providence is coming off two tough losses at home.
Next up: vs. Providence (2/6), vs. Montana State Northern (2/8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.