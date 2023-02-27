GREAT FALLS — Monday afternoon at Four Seasons Arena saw Frontier Conference Men's Tournament semifinal action.
Montana Tech, the No. 1 seed in the men's bracket, was the first to punch its ticket to the title game on Tuesday.
Montana Tech 77, Rocky Mountain College 76
The Orediggers survived a determined Battlin’ Bears squad on Monday to advance to their second consecutive Frontier Tournament Championship game.
Tech will play the winner of No. 2 seed Providence and No. 3 seed MSU-Northern in the men's title game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Caleb Bellach, who struggled shooting the ball all game, put Tech ahead by four with a jumper with under a minute to play. That was moments after Bellach took a charge and put the Orediggers ahead by a point with a mid-range shot.
Bellach, the Frontier’s leading scorer entering play, finished the game just 3-for-11 from the field for seven points, but connected on two of the biggest shots of the game.
“He struggled,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “They did a great job defensively on him and he was never able to get any good rhythm throughout the game, but he kept his head in it.”
“That’s a tough thing to do.”
“When you’re accustomed to scoring in bunches and it just feels like there’s a lid on the rim, then when the moments are the biggest, you can step up and make two huge plays.”
Asa Williams gave Tech an extra possession in the final 20 seconds, saving a missed Tech free throw from going out of bounds. He spirited to the ball, and as he was falling over the end line, tossed the basketball off a Rocky defender.
Tech tacked a point onto its one-point lead due to Williams’ hustle, an important tally in the game’s final 14.2 seconds.
“I knew right then we needed that rebound to get another possession to win the game,” Williams said. “When the game’s on the line, you gotta make whatever play you can to make sure it goes through.”
“The little things that don’t show up in the stats sheet are game-winning plays,” Hiatt said. “That was just such a measurement of his toughness and his ability to make that winning play.”
Williams scored a team-high 17 points, finishing the contest 5-for-11 shooting.
Keeley Bake added 15 points off the bench and Camdyn LaRance totaled nine points and five rebounds. Chrishon Dixon dished out five assists to go along with eight points.
Rocky, the No. 5 seed in the men’s bracket, pushed the No. 10-ranked team in the NAIA to the brink. The ultimate result was a disappointing one but, the Battlin’ Bears ended the regular-season with a win over Montana Western before knocking off Carroll in the tournament quarterfinals.
“[We did it] with great kids that do everything that you ask,” Rocky head coach Bill Dreikosen said. “They worked hard and they played their guts out for 40 minutes and they continued to believe until the buzzer rang.”
“All the credit goes to the kids and their effort and their preparation, their belief, their confidence and their togetherness.”
Jesse Owens poured in a game-high 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists and was credited with two steals.
Nick Hart and Beau Santistevan each added 14 points, while Kael Robinson scored 11.
Playing in his first Frontier Tournament game, Tech’s Williams knocked down four 3-pointers wearing the same No. 1 jersey number his good friend and former Oredigger All-American Sindou Diallo wore a year prior.
Diallo led last year’s team to history, and honoring his good friend, Williams hopes to do the same.
“Just following in his footsteps and that path of being an Orediggers, for me, is huge because now we’re creating a culture of winning and championships,” Williams said.
It’s been nearly 25 years since Tech won back-to-back Frontier Tournament Championships.
