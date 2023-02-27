GREAT FALLS — Montana Tech, the No. 1 seed in the men's bracket, was the first to punch its ticket to the title game, beating Rocky Mountain College in semifinal action.
Providence will join the Orediggers in that championship at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Monday's two men's semifinal games were decided by a combined three points.
Providence 72, MSU-Northern 70
The opportunity to play Tech in the tournament title game came down to the final two inbounds plays.
Tied at 70-70, MSU-Northern’s Dae’Kwon Watson was whistled for a travel when he jumped to catch CJ Nelson’s pass, appearing to make contact with a defender in the process, and fell to the ground.
Providence, capitalizing on the Lights' surprise, quickly inbounded and found Jake Olsen under the hoop for the game-winning bucket as the clock ticked under 15 seconds.
“I just told them that’s the best birthday present I’ve ever had,” Providence head coach Steve Keller said. “A little adversity there at the end, and we talked in the timeout about doubling them a little bit and seeing if we could get a steal.”
“He fell down, it was a turnover.”
For the Lights, who clawed back from down 15 in the first half, Monday’s outcome was the latest in a long list of heartbreaking defeats, and the second in three games following a loss at the buzzer to Tech to end the regular-season.
“At the end of the day, I’m sure there’s something we could’ve done differently to get that ball in,” Northern head coach Shawn Huse said. “It’s hard to know exactly what happened until you go back and watch the film and see. It’s unfortunate. I have a guy fall down and there’s a defender on him very snug. It’s unfortunate that it happened and so I’m not sure how to feel about it.”
“I’m sure I’ll put the video in and have some more clarity. It’s not necessarily gonna make me feel any better, but it’s necessary to take a look at and see what needs to be done differently next time.”
For Keller, who previously announced his retirement from coaching at season’s end, Monday’s birthday present victory was career win No. 925 (high school and college).
The fact any game could now be Keller’s last at the helm isn’t something his players think about often, they’re too busy trying to push that final game out as far as possible, but it is a source of motivation.
“You just play a little extra hard for him, 110 percent, if you will,” Providence senior Jake Olsen said. “We try not to think about it too much because you know he’s thinking about it. He’s more nervous than anybody.”
Olsen matched Marcus Stephens’ team-high 17 points in the victory.
Eight came in the second half, while Stephens totaled 12 in the game’s final 20 minutes, as the Argos struggled to hold off a hard-charging Northern.
Zackry Martinez paced the Lights with 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting. He knocked down five 3-pointers, including one with 3:10 to play that tied the game at 68-68.
“He really showed what he can do tonight…I don’t think people saw how great he is this year overall…Stats-wise, he can do more of what you saw tonight,” Huse said. “We were riding his coattails quite a bit.”
Providence, a team that’s been largely known for its 3-point shooting ability this season, outscored Northern 38-36 in the painted area. Olsen was a big part of that – as was Sam Vining and his 10 points – in executing Keller’s game plan.
Northern’s Jesse Keltner joined Martinez in double figures with 14 points, adding seven rebounds and two assists. Watson finished with nine and Immanuel Anderson and CJ Nelson each totaled six.
Stephens added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to his 6-for-14 effort shooting the basketball. Kenny Curtis scored nine points to go along with three steals.
Having successfully shaken off a five-game losing streak Providence entered the tournament with, the Argos now have a chance to punch an automatic ticket to the NAIA National Tournament.
Northern’s hopes are still alive for an at-large berth.
It’s Providence’s first tournament championship game appearance since the Argos beat Carroll during the 2020-21 season.
“It’s just awesome to get in that championship,” Keller said. “We’re now one win away from, if we can somehow knock Tech off, going to the national tournament. That’s what we’re fighting for.”
“It’s coach’s birthday gift from all of us, so he loves that…Just a huge win,” Olsen said. “We’ve got a chance to get a national tournament bid [Tuesday] if we beat Tech.”
Montana Tech 77, Rocky Mountain College 76
The Orediggers survived a determined Battlin’ Bears squad on Monday to advance to their second consecutive Frontier Tournament Championship game.
Caleb Bellach, who struggled shooting the ball all game, put Tech ahead by four with a jumper with under a minute to play. That was moments after Bellach took a charge and put the Orediggers ahead by a point with a mid-range shot.
Bellach, the Frontier’s leading scorer entering play, finished the game just 3-for-11 from the field for seven points, but connected on two of the biggest shots of the game.
“He struggled,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “They did a great job defensively on him and he was never able to get any good rhythm throughout the game, but he kept his head in it.”
“That’s a tough thing to do.”
“When you’re accustomed to scoring in bunches and it just feels like there’s a lid on the rim, then when the moments are the biggest, you can step up and make two huge plays.”
Asa Williams gave Tech an extra possession in the final 20 seconds, saving a missed Tech free throw from going out of bounds. He spirited to the ball, and as he was falling over the end line, tossed the basketball off a Rocky defender.
The play stood after an official review.
Tech tacked a point onto its one-point lead due to Williams’ hustle, an important tally in the game’s final 14.2 seconds.
“I knew right then we needed that rebound to get another possession to win the game,” Williams said. “When the game’s on the line, you gotta make whatever play you can to make sure it goes through.”
“The little things that don’t show up in the stats sheet are game-winning plays,” Hiatt said. “That was just such a measurement of his toughness and his ability to make that winning play.”
Williams scored a team-high 17 points, finishing the contest 5-for-11 shooting.
Keeley Bake added 15 points off the bench and Camdyn LaRance totaled nine points and five rebounds. Chrishon Dixon dished out five assists to go along with eight points.
Rocky, the No. 5 seed in the men’s bracket, pushed the No. 10-ranked team in the NAIA to the brink. The ultimate result was a disappointing one but, the Battlin’ Bears ended the regular-season with a win over Montana Western before knocking off Carroll in the tournament quarterfinals.
“[We did it] with great kids that do everything that you ask,” Rocky head coach Bill Dreikosen said. “They worked hard and they played their guts out for 40 minutes and they continued to believe until the buzzer rang.”
“All the credit goes to the kids and their effort and their preparation, their belief, their confidence and their togetherness.”
Jesse Owens poured in a game-high 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists and was credited with two steals.
Nick Hart and Beau Santistevan each added 14 points, while Kael Robinson scored 11.
Playing in his first Frontier Tournament game, Tech’s Williams knocked down four 3-pointers wearing the same No. 1 jersey number his good friend and former Oredigger All-American Sindou Diallo wore a year prior.
Diallo led last year’s team to history, and honoring his good friend, Williams hopes to do the same.
“Just following in his footsteps and that path of being an Orediggers, for me, is huge because now we’re creating a culture of winning and championships,” Williams said.
It’s been nearly 25 years since Tech won back-to-back Frontier Tournament Championships.
