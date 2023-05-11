WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson released the 2023 Men’s Outdoor Track and Field All-Conference team today.

Montana Tech head track coach Zach Kughn was selected as Coach of the Year. Carroll College senior Garrett Kocab was selected Field Athlete of the Year and Montana Tech sophomore Dom Maricelli was selected Track Athlete of the Year. The selection was made by the coaches at the conclusion of the conference meet.

"It was a successful season. Team titles are the main focus and we couldn't have done it without all of the individual success on our team," Kughn said.

To be selected to the outdoor track and field all-conference team, the student-athlete must place in the top three of their events at the conference meet.

