HELENA — One-third of the Frontier Conference’s nine football-playing members will begin the 2023 season ranked among the NAIA's top 25, as the association released its preseason coaches poll on Monday.

College of Idaho, after splitting the last season’s regular-season championship with Carroll and missing out on the NAIA Football Championship Series due to a defensive points allowed tiebreaker, opens the season ranked No. 12.

Carroll College, a team that appeared in its second NAIA FCS in the last three seasons, earned a top-15 ranking (No. 15), just one place behind its Sept. 9 opponent St. Thomas (Florida).

It’s the Saints’ highest ranking since Oct. 12, 2015 (No. 11).

Montana Tech’s appearance in Monday’s preseason poll ensures next week’s non-conference season-opener against Carroll will be a top-20 showdown.

The Orediggers, following a 7-3 2022 campaign, begin this season ranked No. 16, an eight-spot jump from last season’s final poll.

It’s the Orediggers’ highest ranking since Oct. 23, 2017 (No. 11).

Arizona Christian, a first-year Frontier member for football only, was the top “receiving votes” team, while Montana Western garnered six votes.

For Carroll, each of its first two opponents (Tech and St. Thomas) will be top-20 competition.

Dickinson State of the North Star Athletic Association, which was ranked No. 19 in Monday’s poll, opens its season against Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.

The full poll can be viewed here.

With over half of its teams either ranked or receiving votes in the preseason poll, the Frontier is seemingly in a strong position to land multiple teams in the expanded NAIA FCS field. Of course, it’s a long season, but with increased membership and a new scheduling model, Frontier teams will not be forced to double up some conference games like in the past.

That should keep the conference cannibalism to a minimum and may even result in a Frontier team hosting a playoff game this winter.