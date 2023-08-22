HELENA – Carroll College, Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College student-athletes were selected the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Volleyball Players of the Week.

Attacker of the Week: Olivia Muir, Montana Tech, is a 5-foot-11-inch middle blocker/outside hitter from Smoot, Wyo. Tech opened the 2023 season with three wins at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.

The Orediggers swept Evergreen College (Wash.) 3-0, College of Idaho 3-0 and beat Southwest Assemblies of God (SAGU) (Texas) 3-1. Muir averaged 4.30 kills with a .388 attack percentage. Against the College of Idaho, she recorded 19 kills and against SAGU, 18 kills.

Also nominated and listed in alphabetical orders; Makenna Bushman of Rocky Mountain College, Sidney Gulick of Carroll College, Madysen Hoerner of the University of Providence, Jazi Smith of Montana Western and Alyssa Pretty Weasel of MSU-Northern.

Defender of the Week: Julia Carr of Carroll College, is a 5-foot-7-inch, senior defensive specialist from Portland, Ore. Carroll College opened the 2023 season with a 3-1 record at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.

The Saints lost to Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohi0) 0-3, and beat Warner Pacific (Ore.) 3-0, Bushnell (Ore.) 3-0 and Spring Harbor (Mich.) 3-1. Carr averaged 7.08 digs including 33 against Spring Arbor.

Also nominated and listed in alphabetical order; Brooke Ark of Rocky Mountain College, Taylor Christensen of the University Of Providence, Baily Egan of MSU-Northern, Olivia Labeau of Montana Tech and Peyton Vogl of Montana Western.

Setter of the Week: Blythe Sealey, Rocky Mountain College, is a 5-foot-8-inch junior setter from Roundup, Mont. Rocky opened the 2023 season with three matches at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.

The Battlin’ Bears lost to Bushnell (Ore.) 2-3, beat Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) and Spring Arbor (Mich.) 3-1. Sealey averaged 9.38 assists and 2.69 digs per set.

Also nominated and listed in alphabetical order; Emily Feller of MSU-Northern, Kaylee Fritz of Montana Western, McKenna Kaelber of Montana Tech and Natalia Slazynska of the University of Providence.