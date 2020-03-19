Frontier Conference officially cancels spring sports due to COVID-19

BILLINGS — The novel coronavirus led the Frontier Conference to cancel spring sports two days after the same decision was made by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, of which the Frontier is a member.
The Frontier's cancellation includes "both in and out of season activities," including spring football, conference commissioner Kent Paulson said in a statement on Wednesday.
NAIA spring sports athletes will not be charged a season of competition.
Earlier this week, Frontier school Rocky Mountain College announced it was suspending all athletic department activity until at least April 13, the same date that the Montana High School Association plans to reevaluate its suspension of the spring sports season.
"It is the expectation of the Frontier Conference Board of Directors that all institutions in our league will support the stipulations put forth and that they will unilaterally be followed as we continue to collaboratively work together to support each other as all families are doing in this time of great need," Paulson said in his statement.
The Big Sky Conference, NJCAA and Great Northwest Athletic Conference were among the many other sports organizations to cancel or suspend spring sports this week.
As of Wednesday, 11 people in Montana had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has spread across the world and to all 50 United States.
