BUTTE – With the non-conference schedule in the rear-view mirror, the No. 13 Montana Tech Orediggers turn their attention to the Frontier Conference. Starting on Thursday, Tech will have 13 consecutive conference matchups.
The Diggers are 1-1 in their two conference games so far this season. They defeated Rocky Mountain College 82-59 at home, and lost in a close game on the road at Montana Western, 67-64.
This week, Tech will host No. 24 Carroll College on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the University of Providence on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“We always talk about how we use the preseason games as preparation for conference play. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is how we do in the league so it’s a different type of focus and effort, it’s always a different kind of feeling,” Tech guard Keeley Bake said.
The Diggers are 13-2 and 8-0 when playing on their home court. Tech scores at a high rate, averaging 83.4 points per game, but they haven’t just relied on their scoring to get to this point.
They currently average the fewest turnovers (8.1) in the NAIA and have outrebounded their opponents by eight rebounds per game (25th). Defensively, Tech has been stout. They have allowed 65 points per game (22nd) with opponents shooting 39.8% from the field (23rd) and 28.1% from three-point range (18th).
Caleb Bellach leads the Diggers in scoring 16.2 ppg) and is coming off of his season high with 25 points against Keyano College. Asa Williams (11.3 ppg) has been prolific in the two conference games so far, averaging 18 points in those contests.
This will be the Diggers first matchup with Carroll since the Frontier Conference Championship game last season, when Tech beat the Fighting Saints 62-61 in Helena. Carroll won two of the three matchups in the regular season.
Since opening the year with a 7-2 record, Carroll is in the midst of a four game losing streak. Their recent road trip to play in the Westmont Classic had to be cancelled due to travel issues, so the Saints haven’t played since Dec. 20.
Andrew Cook is the leading scorer for Carroll, averaging 17.2 points to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Jonny Hillman averages 14.6 points and 3.9 assists. As a team, the Saints have defended the three-pointer effectively, limiting opponents to 29% from behind the arc.
“It doesn’t matter what the standings look like at any particular point, when the Carroll-Tech rivalry tips off it is anybody’s game. There’s a heightened level of intensity, they are really good and it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
Providence is 7-8 at this point of the season. Tech defeated the Argonauts in all three matchups a season ago, with all three deficits by 10 or less points.
Two of the Argos’ most dynamic scorers just returned to the lineup. Davien Harris-Williams and Marcus Stephens both returned to play in the last two games, their first games of the season. Harris-Williams scored 34 points and made nine three-pointers in his first game back against Dickinson State. In their last game, Marcus Stephens led the team with 26 points.
With Harris-Williams and Stephens out, Kenny Curtis led the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game. The Argos have shot 40.1% from behind the arc this season (10th).
“Providence is the most talented offensive team in the league. They have a lot of guys who can make individual plays so they are extremely dangerous,” Hiatt said. “They will create a ton of matchup problems for us and they definitely have our attention.”
Every game in the Frontier Conference is vital, and the Diggers will hope to claim two victories on their home court.
