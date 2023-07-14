The Frontier Conference has announced that Scott Crawford will become the league's next commissioner.

Crawford currently serves as the commissioner of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, a position he has held since 2007. Prior to this time Dr. Crawford served as the commissioner for the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, as an assistant commissioner for the Mid-South Conference, and a variety of other athletic-related positions.

“Dr. Crawford brings 16 years of experience as a commissioner of one of the NAIA’s largest athletic conferences to the Frontier Conference,” Dr. John Cech, co-chair of the search, Frontier Conference Chair and President of Carroll College, said.

“He comes to the table with many ideas to both strengthen and grow our conference, which is already known across the nation as one of the most competitive conferences in the NAIA.”

Crawford has served in a variety of leadership roles in the NAIA including chair of the NAIA Conference Commissioners Association. He is currently chair of the NAIA’s National Coordinating Committee.

Inducted into the Kansas Collegiate Officials Hall of Fame as well as being recognized as the NAIA’s Administrator of the Year in 2012-13, Crawford is also engaged in his community as a former member of the Board of Education for the Maize School District and participant in the Leadership Wichita Class of 2016.

“I am thrilled to return to the Northwest accepting this new challenge and assume the day-to-day leadership of the Frontier Conference with the energy and enthusiasm it deserves,” Crawford, an Idaho native, said.

“I thank Dr. John Cech, Dr. Les Cook, and the other members of the Frontier Conference’s Council of Presidents for extending this opportunity to me. I will strive to honor the legacy of past commissioners of the Frontier Conference, including my friend Kent Paulson, in my approach to growing the conference in terms of membership, sport expansion, and overall profile.”

Crawford holds both a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Brigham Young University and a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from the University of Utah.

He has a Master of Science Degree in sport administration and a Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership and organizational development, both from the University of Louisville.

“Scott is an incredible hire for our conference and brings not only a wealth of experience and ideas, but passion and energy to help grow and strengthen the conference,” Dr. Les Cook, search co-chair, said.

Crawford will replace Kent Paulson, who began his tenure in 2009 and is the longest serving commissioner of the Frontier Conference. Commissioner Crawford will begin his Frontier-related duties on Sept. 1.