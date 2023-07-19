HELENA — Winds of change are blowing in the Frontier Conference.

They gusted when current commissioner Kent Paulson announced Arizona Christian’s football-only membership last fall and again when Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner Scott Crawford was hired to replace the retiring Paulson.

Crawford, a Twin Falls, Idaho, native, begins his tenure on Sept. 1 and plans to usher in growth the league hasn’t experienced in 10 or 15 years.

The Frontier, Crawford said in a phone interview on Wednesday, has an opportunity to expand to eight or 10 full members in a relatively short amount of time.

Institutions in the atrophying North Star Athletic Association are often identified as targets in Frontier expansion, most notably Dickinson State, a former Frontier member.

This fall, the NSAA will field just five football-playing members, below the minimum of six needed to retain an automatic berth in the NAIA Football Championship Series. New NAIA legislation, though, would allow the NSAA to keep its automatic berth for up to two years as a search for a sixth member is conducted.

The Frontier’s search, Crawford said, is also likely to explore current non-NAIA members, for example current NCAA Division II and two-year athletic departments looking to make a change.

“My vision is that we would be 10 full members, at least, and that we might be up to 12 total football-playing schools,” Crawford said of his three- to five-year plan for the Frontier.

“I think that we would have a better established media presence within the footprint of the conference and throughout the football-playing footprint, as well.”

“I’d like to really see us get to the point where we have increased sports sponsorship [too]. That’s gonna come through other member schools that we’re gonna be recruiting.”

The KCAC, for example, was one of the first NAIA conferences to sponsor women’s wrestling.

Arizona Christian is the Frontier’s first new member (full or associate) since College of Idaho signed on to play football in 2014.

Now with nine football-playing members, and a restructured eight-game conference model, two of the three “double-up” games were eliminated from teams’ schedules for 2023 and no Frontier team appears twice on an opponent’s conference slate.

That’s critical in improving Frontier teams’ standing on the national stage and seeding for the playoffs.

Twelve is the magic number for multiple automatic berths in football, and getting to that number sometime in the future could mean upwards of three Frontier teams making the expanded 20-team field.

“Continuing to take advantage of the prominence of Frontier football and grow that to its highest level is very important,” Crawford said.

For basketball, Crawford wants to continue bringing NAIA National Tournament Opening Round pods to Montana.

Carroll and Rocky Mountain College have hosted in recent years, and it’s only been four years since the NAIA Division I National Tournament was held in Billings, which Montana Western won.

“I got to experience first-hand the quality of play from Montana Western, who came down to Park City, Kansas, and won that regional tournament [last year],” Crawford said.

“My intent as Frontier Commissioner and as an ambassador of the NAIA is that we’re gonna bring that to Montana and really expose the fans of small-college basketball to that.”

Four full-time members joined the KCAC during Crawford’s 16-year tenure, with Evangel University’s addition this fall expanding the league to 14 members.

Crawford knows the Frontier has to make itself attractive to potential members to foster similar growth, something he said is achieved through exposing people to the greatness of the conference and obtaining as many automatic berths into the NAIA playoffs as possible.

Increased membership will work toward that goal, but also help eliminate the repetitiveness of the Frontier’s conference schedules.

A common video-streaming platform, similar to how the KCAC Network operates, for live Frontier events is a priority of Crawford's, as is encouraging a greater commitment to both conference and institutional social media to connect with potential student-athletes, potential donors and alumni.

He also hopes to create a radio network to connect as many sports in the Frontier.

All with the goal of making it easier for people to consume Frontier Conference content.

Despite linking teams in four states, the Frontier is still considered by many to be Montana’s conference, something that could be threatened with expansion.

It’s a similar position the KCAC, which was founded in 1890, found itself in as it grew into Oklahoma, Nebraska and Missouri under Crawford’s leadership.

“I don’t envision any loss of that identity as a Montana group of schools, but I think we can’t be limited by [the idea] that we’re just Montana,” Crawford said.

“We need to embrace that idea of ‘Frontier’ and not just be limited to Montana.”

So how quickly can this gust of change unfurl the Frontier’s sails?

Crawford said he anticipates having a signed agreement with at least one new member institution by May 1, 2024.

Crawford said it's “more than likely” that he and his family will relocate to Helena, adding that it depends on the job offers his wife – who is a math teacher – receives. One of the job requirements for the new commissioner was that they reside in Montana.