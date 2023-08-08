The Frontier Conference volleyball media day was held on Tuesday afternoon, providing a glimpse into how each coach is feeling about their respective teams heading into the 2023 season.

Coaches talked about returning players, key additions, their non-conference schedules and the always challenging Frontier Conference.

With less than two weeks until preseason tournaments get underway, here is an outlook on each team in the conference in order of the coaches’ preseason poll (first place to last place).

Montana Tech

2022 record: 24-9 (9-1 Frontier)

Returning All-Conference players: Maureen Jessop, Taylor Henley, Olivia Muir, McKenna Kaelber

Overview: The Orediggers won the conference regular season title last season and return a big chunk of their roster for the 2023 campaign. Eight seniors return with hopes of making a deeper run this year after losing in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament to Westmont College last season. Maureen Jessop is back to play outside hitter after winning the Frontier Conference Player of the Year in 2022. The Diggers will look for a third consecutive trip to the national tournament, which is no easy task.

“We’re fortunate that we’re returning so many starters. The core of our group is back and its nice with them understanding what the expectations are, their leadership is really key,” Tech head coach Brian Solomon said.

Rocky Mountain

2022 record: 21-16 (8-2 Frontier)

Returning All-Conference players: Makenna Bushman, Rhiannon Nez, Blythe Sealey, Bella Bryan

Overview: The Battlin’ Bears finished second in the regular season standings last season and closed out strong to win the conference tournament title. Rocky won its opening round match in the NAIA national tournament and ultimately fell in pool play. With four All-Conference players returning, the Battlin’ Bears look to be in a position to keep their momentum going into the 2023 season.

“You never know until you start playing. At this point, I don’t know what we need to work on because everything looks amazing when we play against each other in practice. I haven’t seen this much energy in so long, but you never know once you play against other teams if that energy is still there or not. That’s what we look for in the preseason tournaments, it helps us to see what we can keep working on,” Rocky head coach Yang Yang said.

Montana Western

2022 record: 12-17 (2-8 Frontier)

Returning All-Conference players: Jazi Smith, Kelsey Goddard, Danyel Martin

Overview: After a fifth place finish in the conference a season ago, coaches around the league are expecting a leap from the Bulldogs in 2023. With three All-Conference returners, it is easy to see why. Jordan Olson is also back after making the All-Conference freshman team and is expected to make a big impact. Western finished the 2022 season strong by reaching the conference tournament title game after a victory over Tech in the semifinals.

“Seeing a little bit of that success at the end of our season and really hitting our stride late, it helped show what our potential is and helped drive the team during the spring and summer. They were very motivated to be with each other and get better,” Western head coach Katie Lovett said.

Providence

2022 record: 10-20 (2-8 Frontier)

Returning All-Conference players: Jenna Thorne, Zoe Naugle

Overview: After graduating several players prior to the 2022 season, the Argonauts struggled and finished at the bottom of the conference standings. The Argos will look to get back on track with the help of their returners and key additions. Along with the returning All-Conference players, Bella Thompson and Ryann Eddins are back after making the All-Conference freshman team last season.

“Right now we’re just trying to figure out what we have and who we are. I can tell you, the level in our gym has increased tremendously. We’re playing some really good volleyball back and forth. We’re really excited about the season, not sure where we are yet but we’ll know more when we step on the court, lace them up and get to play somebody else,” Providence head coach Arunas Duda said.

Carroll

2022 record: 14-13 (6-4 Frontier)

Returning All-Conference players: Julia Carr, Elizabeth Heuiser

Overview: The Fighting Saints had a solid season in 2022, taking third place in the conference. Carroll graduated some key talent and will hope to rebuild on the fly to finish in the top half of the Frontier once again. Carr and Heuiser will be an important part of that, along with Elizabeth’s younger sister, Lauren Heuiser, who joins the team as a freshman.

“We are still really young. We have the core group for the next couple of years and so there’s going to be growing pains and bumps in the road, and we know that. It’s really about trying to get through those, working through the adversity and getting over the bumps as quickly as possible,” Carroll head coach Maureen Boyle said.

MSU-Northern

2022 record: 11-13 (3-7 Frontier)

Returning All-Conference players: Alana Graves

Overview: After a fourth place finish in 2022, the Lights were picked to finish last in the coaches’ preseason poll. With most of the team returning for the 2023 season, Northern will be poised to prove the poll wrong. Macee Murphy is back after a successful rookie campaign and making the All-Conference freshman team. The experience returning and emergence of Murphy could be what propels Northern to a strong season.

“We have a lot of experience. This is the first time we’ve had experience in the time that I’ve been here. It’s proven experience and were’ going to be together, because 12 of the 13 players on the team were together in the spring,” Northern head coach Jerry Wagner said.