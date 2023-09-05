BUTTE – Three of the six Frontier Conference schools competed this past weekend as non-conference play rolls on.

No. 10 Montana Tech (6-0), Montana Western (6-0) and MSU-Northern (3-4) each had the weekend off and will be back in action on Friday.

But for the teams that were in play, it was another exciting weekend of taking on NAIA opponents from throughout the country.

Rocky Mountain College (8-4)

Rocky, along with Providence, competed at the Labor Day Classic in Sioux City, Iowa, an event littered with ranked teams.

Of the three Frontier teams to compete over the weekend, the Battlin’ Bears had the best showing.

After getting swept in its opening match against No. 2 Concordia (Neb.), Rocky rattled off three consecutive victories to finish the weekend 3-1.

The Battlin’ Bears bring home a win over a top-ten team, defeating No. 9 Midland in a 3-2 thriller. Makenna Bushman had 18 kills and Rhiannon Nez added another 15 in the victory.

Rocky received votes in the most recent NAIA coaches’ poll, and proved it is capable against top competition.

Providence (7-4)

The Argonauts also received votes in the latest poll, and in fact, were closer to cracking the top 25 than Rocky was.

The Labor Day Classic didn’t treat Providence as well as it did Rocky, though.

After opening up the event with a victory over Mount Mercy, Providence lost three consecutive matches against ranked opponents.

Not only were the three losses against ranked teams, but they were all teams ranked in the top 12.

The Argos lost to No. 4 Viterbo (Wis.) and No. 12 College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 3-1, and got swept by No. 3 Northwestern College.

It was a struggle against some stiff competition, but could be a weekend that Providence can build off of and grow from.

In the Argos’ loss against Saint Mary, Taylor Christensen led Providence with 22 digs.

Carroll College (5-6)

The Fighting Saints travelled to San Diego, Calif. for the Saint Katherine Invite, where they played three matches.

Carroll was originally scheduled to play four matches, but the last match against No. 19 Vanguard (Calif.) was cancelled due to “unsafe conditions”.

The Saints earned a 3-2 victory over UC-Merced to open the weekend. Defensive specialist Julia Carr led all players with 39 digs in the win.

It was a struggle the rest of the weekend, as Carroll lost 3-1 to No. 24 Ottawa (Ariz.) and got swept by the tournament host, Saint Katherine.

Frontier Conference Athletes of the Week

For the second week in a row, Rocky has swept the athletes of the week. Not only are all three players from Rocky, but it is the same three players from last week.

Attacker of the Week: Junior outside hitter Makenna Bushman, Rocky Mountain College

The Joliet native averaged 3.93 kills per set on .321 hitting over the weekend. Bushman had 20 kills in the Battlin’ Bears win over Dordt.

Defender of the Week: Junior defensive specialist Brooke Ark, Rocky Mountain College

The Helena native earned the honor after averaging 7.13 digs per set, with a 36-dig performance against Dordt.

Setter of the Week: Junior setter Blythe Sealey, Rocky Mountain College

The setter from Roundup was responsible for 10.27 assists per set in Rocky’s four matches, and had two double-doubles with assists and digs.

What’s next?

Tech, Western and Northern will all be back on the court on Friday after taking the past weekend off.

The Orediggers travel to LaCrosse, Wis. for three matches, including a top-ten matchup against No. 4 Viterbo (Wis.).

Both Western and Northern are set to play four matches over two days in Valley City, ND. The Bulldogs and Lights will face the same four opponents: Mayville State, Dickinson State, Valley City State and Winnipeg.

Rocky, Providence and Carroll are all off this weekend.