BUTTE – At this point of the season, every Frontier volleyball team has competed in two non-conference events.

Each team has stayed busy and represented the Frontier Conference throughout the country. This past weekend alone, teams from the league played matches in Illinois, Hawaii, Arizona, California and Texas.

Here is a look at how each Frontier squad has fared through the first two weeks of play.

Montana Tech (6-0)

The Orediggers were voted No. 1 in the Frontier coaches preseason poll, and they have proved that they were worthy of that spot through the first two weeks of the season.

Tech’s record remains unblemished, and the team has only lost two sets in its six matches. Wins over College of Idaho (RV), No. 10 Southwestern Assemblies of God (SAGU) and Indiana Tech (RV) have shown what the Diggers are capable of against top teams.

They currently rank second in the NAIA in kills per set (14.3), and fourth in hitting percentage (.302) and assists per set (13.1).

The Diggers are led by the 2022 Frontier Conference Player of the Year, Maureen Jessop. So far this season, Jessop has averaged 3.38 kills per set.

Montana Western (6-0)

The Bulldogs have gotten off to quite a hot start, only dropping three sets in its opening six matches.

Western earned four wins this past weekend in Arizona, including a 3-2 victory over Ottawa University (RV).

It has been a strong defensive team so far, as Western averages 18.29 digs per set (17th) and 2.48 blocks per set (18th).

Junior Kelsey Goddard leads the Bulldogs with 100 digs through 20 sets played.

Providence (6-1)

The Argonauts have impressed to start the season, winning six consecutive matches before losing its most recent match.

Providence’s beat College of Idaho (RV) and No. 10 SAGU at the Big Sky Challenge to open the season. This past weekend, the Argos had two sweeps before suffering its first defeat to Benedictine University at Mesa (RV), 3-2.

The Argos average 12.38 assists per set (12th) and 2.65 blocks per set (12th). Taylor Christensen leads the team with 4.46 digs per set.

Rocky Mountain College (5-3)

It has been an interesting start to the 2023 campaign for the Battlin’ Bears. After being picked to finish No. 2 in the conference coaches’ preseason poll, Rocky lost its first two matches of the season.

They followed it up with four consecutive victories, including a sweep over College of Idaho (RV). Rocky lost its most recent match to No. 23 Texas Wesleyan University.

The Battlin’ Bears rank second in the NAIA with a whopping 21.07 digs per set. They average 2.10 blocks per set (36th).

Makenna Bushman leads Rocky on the attack with 3.1 kills per set. Former Helena High Bengal Brooke Ark has been stout defensively, averaging 6.27 digs per set.

Carroll College (4-4)

The Fighting Saints have shown both positive and negative signs at this early stage of the season.

Carroll opened the campaign with the Big Sky Challenge and won three of its first four matches, including sweeps over Warner Pacific and Bushnell.

In Texas this past weekend, the Fighting Saints struggled against some stiff competition. They were swept by both No. 10 SAGU and No. 1 University of Jamestown.

Carroll ranks ninth in the country in digs per set (19.71). Julia Carr leads the team in that category, averaging 7.21.

MSU-Northern (3-4)

The Skylights have seen a mix of wins and losses to start the season.

Northern went 2-2 at the OUAZ Volleyball Tournament in Arizona over the weekend, including a sweep over Park-Gilbert University and a 3-2 win over Lewis-Clark State.

The team has averaged 12.2 assists per set (24th) and 12.68 kills per set (31st).

Alyssa Pretty Weasel and Alana Graves have led Northern’s attack, with each averaging 2.6 or more kills per set.

Frontier Conference Players of the Week

Attacker of the Week: Junior outside hitter Makenna Bushman, Rocky Mountain College

Defender of the Week: Junior defensive specialist Brooke Ark, Rocky Mountain College

Setter of the Week: Junior setter Blythe Sealey, Rocky Mountain College

What’s next?

Tech, Western and Northern are all off this weekend and will resume play on Sept. 8.

Carroll travels to sunny San Diego, Calif. this weekend for four games in a three-day span.

Rocky and Providence will both be on the road as well for the Labor Day Classic in Sioux City, Iowa.

Both teams will play four games over the weekend. Rocky takes on two top-ten teams with No. 4 Concordia (Neb.) and No. 9 Midland.