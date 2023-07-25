WHITEFISH — Defending regular season champion Montana Tech is the favorite of the Frontier Conference volleyball coaches to win the 2023 conference title.
Montana Tech received four-first place votes and conference tournament champion Rocky Mountain College received two-first place votes. Rocky is picked second in the poll.
Montana Western finished third in the poll followed by the University of Providence, Carroll College and MSU-Northern.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place is worth five points, second place is worth four points, a third place is worth three points, fourth place is worth two points and fifth place is worth one point.
Montana Tech (4) 24
Rocky Mountain College (2) 21
Montana Western 18
Providence 12
Carroll College 9
MSU-Northern 6
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)