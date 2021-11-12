HELENA — Carroll and Rocky Mountain College punched tickets into the semifinals of the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament on Friday.
The No. 3 seed Saints will now face No. 2 Montana Tech at 7 p.m., while the No. 5 Battlin’ Bears draw No. 1 Providence at 5 p.m. Winners advance to the championship match on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain College 3, Montana State Northern 1
The Battlin’ Bears dropped the first set 27-25, but rallied to win the next three (25-21, 25-17, 25-21) to down the Lights.
Bella Bryan (20), Makenna Bushman (13), Morgan Allen (13) and Weiying Wu (11) all had double-digit kills and the Battlin’ Bears out-hit Northern .279 to .222.
Ayla Embry added 40 digs in the win and Blythe Sealey contributed 54 of Rocky Mountain’s 74 assists.
Rocky Mountain will now turn its sights to knocking off Providence -- the defending tournament champion. Providence entered this year’s tournament on a 16-match winning streak and ranked No. 5 in the NAIA top-25 coaches poll. Providence has not lost a match since Sept. 10 and ran the table in regular-season Frontier play, going 10-0.
Carroll 3, Montana Western 1
The Saints stumbled in the second set, but otherwise handled the Bulldogs in the first round Friday afternoon. Carroll won 25-12, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23 to set up a semi final duel with the rival Orediggers on Friday night.
Taelyr Krantz picked up 13 kills and four blocks in the win, as five different Saints chipped in at least seven kills. Hannah Schweikert (22) and Kylie Kackman (18) combined for 40 assists and 30 digs. Julia Carr added a team-high 27 digs.
Carroll will match up with the No. 15 Orediggers in the semifinals.
This article will be updated
