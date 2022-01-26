HELENA — Carroll maintained its status as the highest-ranked Frontier Conference basketball program in the latest edition of the NAIA top-25 coaches poll released on Wednesday.
The Saints women slipped one spot to No. 7 in the national poll, while Carroll’s men dropped six places to No. 12 following a loss to Montana Tech on Saturday. For the men, that represents the team’s lowest ranking of the season thus far. Carroll was ranked No. 10 in the preseason and rose as high as No. 2 earlier this season. The Saints are 19-3 and 6-2 in league play.
Carroll’s women went 3-1 since the last poll, falling only to nationally-ranked Providence two weeks ago. The Saints are 18-4 on the season, 6-2 in conference games and are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s matchup with Rocky Mountain College.
Carroll remains one of three NAIA programs with both basketball teams ranked inside the top-15 nationally. Indiana Wesleyan and Thomas More are the others.
On the women’s side, Providence and Rocky Mountain remain ranked at No. 16 and No. 18. Montana Western fell outside of the top-25 and into the “receiving votes” category.
Providence jumped up six spots to just outside the top-15 after a 4-0 stretch since the last poll, a slate that included three games against ranked teams. The Argos have now won 11-straight games and are 20-3 on the season. Providence is currently tied atop the league standings with Rocky Mountain at 7-1.
Rocky Mountain was handed its first conference loss of the season on Jan. 15. A 14-point win over Montana State Northern on Saturday, however, advanced the Battlin’ Bears to 3-1 since the last poll was released. This is the second-straight poll in which Rocky Mountain has been ranked inside the top-20 after the Battlin’ Bears debuted at No. 15 two weeks ago. Rocky Mountain is currently 7-1 in league play and tied for first in the women’s standings.
In the men’s poll, Montana Tech was the lone team to join Carroll in the top-25 at No. 20. According to the school, it is the first time in program history that Tech has been ranked inside the coaches top-25.
After taking down the Saints 73-58 on Saturday, the Orediggers assumed sole possession of first place in the men’s standings. That win bolstered a 4-0 record over the last two weeks and helped Tech jump from the “receiving votes” category to inside the top-20. Tech is 18-5 on the season and 7-1 in Frontier contests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.