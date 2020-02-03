Anything can happen in the Frontier Conference.
Everybody knows that.
But what makes the women’s basketball season different is how close the teams are bunched together in the standings.
The first place team and the sixth place team are just separated by three games.
That means with just eight games left, every game has pressure and is important.
But a season can change with the weather.
Let’s take a look.
1. Lewis-Clark State (15-5, 7-3 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State has been doing nothing but win.
The Warriors have won six straight games and it looks like they have gotten past their problem of losing on the road.
Back in January, Lewis-Clark State lost a pair of road games to Montana Western and Rocky Mountain but, this week, handled Montana State Northern and Providence with ease.
Guard Jansen Edmiston has turned into a legitimate scoring threat, with 21 points against the Skylights, and then 18 points a day later against the Argos.
Now back at home where the Warriors are comfortable, this is a time for them to create some separation and clinch up home court for the conference tournament.
Next up: vs. Carroll (2/7), vs. Montana Tech (2/8)
2. Montana Western (14-7, 7-3 Frontier)
Last season, everyone knew Montana Western was going to be a dangerous team led by point guard Brianna King.
With her and a bunch of seniors graduating, no one knew what to expect.
Now, you can call the Bulldogs contenders.
Montana Western has won four out of its last last five games, including against good Carroll and Rocky Mountain teams.
Point guard Shannon Worster is not putting up the numbers like Brianna King, but her 10.3 points per game shows that a balanced offensive attack works.
Expect the Bulldogs to keep winning this week.
Next up: vs. Montana State Northern (2/6), at Providence (2/8)
3. Carroll College (14-8, 6-4 Frontier)
Carroll College dips in the power rankings due to poor shooting.
The Saints shot just 39 percent in a loss at home against Montana Western.
Before that, they shot 25 percent in a loss at Rocky Mountain.
Carroll has shown it can shoot the ball this season, but it needs to find its touch before a skid turns into something bigger.
The Saints have plenty of shooters. Someone just needs to step up.
Next up: vs. Montana Tech (2/5), at Lewis-Clark State (2/7)
4. Rocky Mountain (14-7, 5-5 Frontier)
It is debatable that Rocky Mountain could have been third in the rankings this week.
It did beat Carroll at home.
But, then, to stumble against Montana Western, where the Battlin’ Bears shot 40 percent from the field, is unacceptable.
Point guard Kloie Thatcher kept her team in it with 24 points and five 3-pointers.
If she and forward Markaela Francis both start scoring, this could be a dangerous team.
The problem is that they need to start winning on the road. Battlin’ Bears are 3-4 away from Billings.
Next up: vs. Providence (2/6), vs. Montana State Northern (2/8)
5. University of Providence (13-9, 4-6 Frontier)
Providence is a team that has been up and down all season.
And this week was no different.
Just one day after blowing out Montana Tech by 14 points, the Argos lose to Lewis-Clark State.
Providence forward Parker Esary has shown she can be that dominant player, scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds against the Orediggers, but she and the rest of her team need to find consistency.
Once they get that down, great things will happen in Great Falls.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain (2/6), vs. Montana Western (2/8)
6. Montana Tech (12-10, 2-8 Frontier)
Montana Tech moves up in the power rankings simply because it has gotten better.
The Orediggers found what they needed when they signed Tavia Rooney this past offseason and it showed last Saturday.
Rooney scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and was 6 for 7 from the field in a 62-55 road win over Montana State Northern.
This was also the first Frontier Conference road win for Montana Tech since Valentine’s Day 2018.
So it deserves some love right?
Next up: at Carroll (2/5), at Lewis-Clark State (2/7)
7. Montana State Northern (15-7, 4-6 Frontier)
While Montana Tech could be on the rise, Montana State Northern is headed in the opposite direction.
The Skylights have lost three out of their last four games at home, and now start a 4-game road trip on Thursday.
Northern struggled winning on the road when it lost to Providence and Lewis-Clark State earlier this season.
At least point guard Peyton Kehr has kept the team alive by scoring 16 points in three of her last four games.
Now if she can only get some help.
Next up: at Montana Western (2/6), at Rocky Mountain (2/8)
