GREAT FALLS — Today, they’ll hand out the trophies to the 2022-23 Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Champions.
The top-two seeds in both brackets advanced through Monday’s semifinal round and will play for the league’s automatic bid into the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
For the second time in three seasons, Carroll beat Montana Western for the women's Frontier Tournament Championship.
Carroll 53, Montana Western 47
Carroll has been, by sheer number of trophies won, the class of the Frontier Conference over the last six seasons.
The Saints added another trophy to their case Tuesday night, beating the Bulldogs in the Frontier Tournament Championship.
It’s Carroll’s fourth tournament title in the last six seasons, and the Saints have now swept both the regular-season and tournament titles twice in the last three seasons.
“What I’ve accomplished is the ability to recruit some really good players to Carroll,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “You don’t win without players…Tonight it was about the players and trying to put them in a position to be successful, then they have to make the plays.”
“It really comes down to the kids we’re able to recruit. They’re as disciplined on the court as they are on the court and those things matter when you get in tight games like this.”
Carroll trailed at halftime, a product of Jamie Pickens playing just five minutes due to foul trouble and Brynley Fitzgerald’s 13 points for Western.
That lead trimmed to a point by the end of the third quarter, Carroll, like it has so many times this season, made critical plays in crunch time.
Perhaps best attributed to the experience the Saints gained playing a tough non-conference schedule and the sheer number of big-time games Carroll’s veterans have played in their careers, the Saints kept their composure, outscoring the Bulldogs 16-9 in the game’s final 10 minutes.
Pickens and Sienna Swannack each scored in the game’s final five minutes to extend Carroll’s lead to three. Pickens added a block of Fitzgerald at the three-minute mark, and with under a minute to play, hooked up with Swannack to put Carroll up six, effectively sealing the contest.
Swannack finished with 11 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Pickens scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the second half after dealing with first-half foul trouble.
“Jamie got in foul trouble in the first half and we needed someone else to step up,” Sayers said. “They were all over Kamden and she had the defensive assignment of trying to chase Brynley around.”
“Sienna was just able to take that upon herself to get us in things. She made that great slip pass to Jamie that may have sealed that game.”
“She’s like Kamden, she’s like Jamie, she’s like all [the players] – they just know how to win.”
Western’s Fitzgerald, scored just one of her team-high 14 points in the second half. Western turned the ball over seven times and shot a combined 7-for-26 (26.9 percent) in the game’s final 20 minutes.
Carroll graduated two All-Americans after last season, and after a season-opening loss to Southern Oregon, won 25 of its final 29 games through Tuesday.
That includes an active 13-game win streak.
The Saints never wavered in the task of replacing multiple veterans and quickly found their groove with a lineup that incorporated two new starters.
Now, once again, they stand alone atop the Frontier Conference.
“We put a lot of work in this summer and throughout the season, so it’s just super exciting to get that [win] for your team, for the coaching staff, and for the community,” Pickens said.
“I think there’s a lot of people that maybe doubted, ‘would we be as good? [this season],’” Sayers said.
“‘Would we be that team? Could we be that team?’ For [the players] to take this team as their own and no longer have those fifth-year kids…and be able to have the success we’ve had [was key].”
Carroll will turn its attention toward hosting a four-team pod as part of the first and second rounds of the NAIA National Championship Tournament on March 7 and 8. The Saints will find out who will join them in that pod-style tournament later this week.
Continue to check this article throughout the day as it will be updated with game recaps, quotes from players and coaches, and some video.
Today’s remaining schedule is as follows:
Men’s Basketball
No. 1 Montana Tech vs. No. 2 Providence, 7:30 p.m.
The games will be broadcast over the SWX network and live streamed here. Live stats can be found here (women’s game) and here (men’s game).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.