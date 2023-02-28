Frontier Conference

Carroll College wins the Frontier Conference Championship, defeating Montana Western 53-47 Tuesday night in Great Falls.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

GREAT FALLS — Today, they’ll hand out the trophies to the 2022-23 Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Champions.

The top-two seeds in both brackets advanced through Monday’s semifinal round and will play for the league’s automatic bid into the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

Carroll's Sienna Swannack drives past Montana Western's Joelnell Momberg during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Carroll's Jamie Pickens sinks a layup past Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald slides past Carroll's Maddie Geritz for a layup during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

