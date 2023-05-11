WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson released the 2023 Women’s Outdoor Track All-Conference team today.

Zach Kughn of conference champion Montana Tech was selected Coach of the Year. Rocky Mountain College senior Sydney Little Light was selected the Track Athlete of the Year and Montana Tech sophomore Abby Clark was named Field Athlete of the Year The selections were made by the coaches at the conclusion of the conference meet.

"It was a successful season. Team titles are the main focus and we couldn't have done it without all of the individual success on our team," Kughn said.

To be selected to the outdoor track and field all-conference team, the student-athlete must place in the top three of their event at the conference meet.

