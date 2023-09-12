BUTTE – It was another weekend of non-conference matchups for teams in the Frontier Conference.

Both Rocky Mountain College (8-4) and Providence (7-4) were off, but the other four Frontier programs were in action and working out the kinks as league play quickly approaches.

Montana Western (10-0)

The Bulldogs’ perfect season rolls along as they extended their best start in program history with four more wins at the Valley City State Tournament.

Through three non-conference tournaments, Western has nearly matched its win total from 2022 (12).

The Bulldogs rank 21st in the nation in both hitting percentage (.240) and blocks per set (2.30).

Junior outside hitter Jazi Smith has been an all-around player, leading the team with 2.92 kills per set, while also averaging 2.46 digs per set.

Western’s hot start will most likely be rewarded with a spot in the NAIA rankings, which release on Wednesday.

No. 10 Montana Tech (7-2)

The Orediggers entered the weekend with a perfect record, but faced stiff competition at the Viterbo University Tournament.

After opening with a sweep against William Penn, Tech lost back-to-back matches.

Against No. 4 Viterbo, the Diggers won the first two sets before dropping three straight in a thrilling top-ten matchup.

Following the disappointing loss, Tech was swept by Dakota State.

With conference matchups looming, the defending Frontier regular season champion will look to learn from its first two losses of the year.

MSU-Northern (6-5)

Along with Western, the Skylights had a successful trip to the Valley City State Tournament.

Northern was 3-1 on the weekend, with all three victories via a sweep.

Despite a loss to the tournament host, the Lights earned decisive victories over Mayville State, Dickinson State and the University of Winnipeg.

The team is now back over .500 ahead of conference play.

Carroll College (5-7)

The Fighting Saints played just one match this past a weekend, a 3-0 loss (25-15, 25-18 and 25-17) against St. Thomas (Fla.)

Elizabeth Heuiser led the team in kills (7), while Maddie Wilkes and Norah Allen each posted nine assists.

Frontier Conference Athletes of the Week

Northern’s successful weekend was rewarded with a sweep of the Athletes of the Week.

Attacker of the Week: Junior middle blocker Alana Graves, MSU-Northern

The Ballantine native averaged four kills per set in the Lights’ four matches, including a 16-kill performance against Dickinson State.

Defender of the Week: Sophomore libero Bailey Egan, MSU-Northern

The Colstrip native reached double figures in digs in all four matches and averaged 4.25 digs per set.

Setter of the Week: Junior setter Emily Feller, MSU-Northern

The Helena native averaged nine assists per set and posted 30-plus assists in two of the four matches.

What’s next?

All six Frontier programs will be in action this weekend, all under the same roof.

Western is hosting the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament in Dillon, with matches beginning on Thursday.

Each team will get a glimpse of what the 2023 season will look like in the Frontier ahead of the official start of league play on Sept. 22.