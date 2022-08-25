HELENA — Sometimes we’re reminded, when things align in a way that seem improbable, that the world we live in is quite small.
Saturday, when Montana Western and Carroll meet on the football field for the 2022 season-opener, one of those “small world” moments will be front and (under) center.
On the surface, the quarterback matchup is one that pits four-year starter, reigning Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Nevada native Jon Jund against Carroll sophomore Jack Prka, who was a standout at Coeur d’Alene High School in Idaho.
Two players who seemingly share zero connection to one another.
Their families, however, and particularly their fathers, share history that dates back 30 years.
Tony, Jack’s father, and Joel, Jon’s father, first met at a Washington State football camp in the late-1980s.
As Tony describes it, Joel was “a quiet kid from a small town” and “I was not a quiet kid from more of a big town” in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Just two years later, the two reunited at Idaho State University and became good friends as members of the Bengals’ quarterback room.
“He and I would always be the guys – we would pair up and throw the ball as hard as we could at each other,” Tony said.
“I reminded [Tony] that I called him Cito Gaston because that was the manager of the Blue Jays at the time,” Joel said, chuckling. “He was a good guy and we got along well.”
“I know he was one the team’s favorites, he was kinda the life of the party.”
Tony spent two years at Idaho State before returning to Calgary. Joel stuck it out in Pocatello, spending four years with the Bengals and enjoying some moments in the spotlight as a reserve signal-caller.
Joel’s name still dots the Idaho State record books.
His 86-yard touchdown pass to Sylvester Jones against Southern Utah in 1990 remains one of the program’s longest.
Joel’s five touchdown passes off the bench in a 60-41 loss to Weber State in 1991 – in his final collegiate game – remains one of the best quarterbacking performances in Bengals history.
Like Tony, who has spent a career teaching and coaching in Idaho and had a hand in developing his son into the quarterback he is today, Joel is working on a 30-year teaching career at Spring Creek High School in Nevada.
Joel spent 18 years helming Spring Creek’s football program and watched from the sidelines as his son earned Northern Nevada MVP honors as a senior in 2016.
Busy with careers and families, Tony and Joel drifted apart over the decades.
Jack was on Carroll’s roster last fall when the Saints played Western in Dillon, but did not see action as the back-up. He took over the starting gig four games into last season and is Carroll’s guy under center heading into 2022.
The anticipated Prka-Jund quarterback showdown has offered an opportunity for two old friends to reconnect, which they did, over the phone, through a former teammate, and for their lives and playing careers to come full circle as their sons continue the family quarterbacking traditions.
“We’ve been bantering back and forth through text messages,” Joel said. “Tony was a good guy and a good friend, but I really haven’t been in contact with him for over 30 years. Just kinda lost touch.”
Tony has a framed photo the 1989 Idaho State football team, complete with Tony and Joel kneeling on the front row, and shared it with Joel through a text message.
“It sorta takes you back to some of those memories that are 30-plus years [old] now,” Joel said. “Any time you’re involved in something like that, involved with people and playing a sport like that, those memories are special to you. It just kinda takes you back down memory lane.”
“It’s really exciting for both of us – both of our sons are starting quarterbacks and are very good players.”
The two still have not seen each other in-person since their final days together at Idaho State.
That will change Saturday as the former teammates have planned to get together and catch up before their sons do battle on the gridiron.
“I think it’ll be pretty special,” Tony said. “I haven’t seen him since college. You change a lot, you become a dad. I definitely matured a lot, he was already a lot more mature than I was.”
“You sorta remember how someone looked 30-plus years ago, so I’m sure both of us will be in a little bit of a time warp when we see one another,” Joel said. “I’m sure we’re gonna look a lot different to one another, but I’m looking forward to seeing him.”
