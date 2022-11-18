What: No. 16-ranked* (#15 seed) Carroll College Saints (8-2) @ No. 2-ranked (#2 seed) Grand View Vikings (11-0)
– First round of 16-team NAIA Football Championship Series
* – ranking refers to NAIA Coaches' Top-25 Poll; seeding refers to NAIA FCS playoff
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. MT
Where: Duke Williams Stadium, Des Moines, Iowa
Watch: Click here
Listen: Rewind 94.9 FM
Live stats: Click here
Grand View HC: Joe Woodley (45-3; 4th season)
Carroll HC: Troy Purcell (23-12; 4th season)
NAIA FCS:
Carroll – designated Frontier Conference Champion by virtue of defensive points allowed tiebreaker; 24th all-time playoff appearance; 42-17 record; 6 national championships (2002-05, 2007, 2010); 2 runner-up finishes (2008, 2011)
Grand View – Heart of America North Division Champion; 11th all-time playoff appearance; 12-9 record; 1 national championship (2013); 1 runner-up finish (2021)
– Winner advances to FCS Quarterfinals next Saturday
Notables:
- Grand View is one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NAIA (Morningside, Bethel (Tenn.)); Vikings are one of only two 11-0 teams remaining in the NAIA (Bethel)
- Carroll is looking for its first playoff win since Nov. 22, 2014 (49-0 W over Valley City State)
- Grand View is making its 10th-straight appearance in the FCS
- Carroll is 7-0 this season when leading at halftime
- Grand View has won 13 consecutive home games (last loss – April 24, 2021 against Northwestern College in NAIA FCS quarterfinals)
- Carroll’s defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in four of the last five games
- Grand View has won 10 games by 20 or more points this season
- Carroll redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Akulschin has caught at least one touchdown in five of the last six games – 7 receptions, 133 yards, 1 TD vs. College of Idaho last Saturday
- Grand View quarterback Johnny Sullivan (#13) is the Vikings’ all-time career passing TD leader; he’s thrown 29 this season; Sullivan has seven games with at least 200 yards passing, three games with at least 300 yards passing, and 10 games with two or more passing TDs this season
- Grand View junior defensive end Tristin Waugh (#44) leads the team with 10 sacks and 13 TFL
- Carroll’s defense is ranked ninth in the NAIA in scoring (13.3 PPG), seventh in yards allowed per game (230.5), 11th in pass defense (159.1) and 10th in rush defense (71.4)
- Carroll’s offense is ranked eighth in third-down percentage at 45 percent (72-for-159), and ninth in red zone scoring percentage (87 percent; 33-for-38)
- Grand View’s defense is ranked second in the NAIA in scoring (8.5 PPG), fourth in yards allowed per game (224.4), 29th in pass defense (174.3) and second in rush defense (50.1)
- Grand View’s offense is ranked fifth in scoring (42.2 PPG), seventh in yards per game (440.3) and 17th in both pass (252.1) and rush (188.2) offense
