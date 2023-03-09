Carroll sophomore Garrett Long (right, with basketball) scored six points in the Saints' 93-88 loss to Providence on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Long announced his transfer from Carroll College on Thursday.
HELENA — Garrett Long, a sophomore from Wenatchee, Washington, who spent the last two seasons playing for Carroll’s men’s basketball team, announced his transfer via social media on Thursday.
“I appreciate everything this program has done for me the past 2 years and I’m going to miss the family I built here at Carroll,” Long wrote on Twitter. “I’m looking forward to the future and what’s in store for me. I’m open to recruitment.”
Long plans to transfer after the spring semester and will retain two years of eligibility
The 6-foot-1 guard started 16 games this season, averaging nearly six points a game on 33.6 percent shooting, while dealing with a broken finger for much of the year.
Long tied a career-high with 13 points against Olivet Nazarene on Dec. 18.
Long did not appear in a game during the final month of the season.
As a freshman, Long played in all 33 games, averaging 4.6 points per game on 46.1 percent shooting.
“Garrett will do well, he is a good player,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “We wish him luck.”
Carroll lost to Rocky Mountain College in the first round of the Frontier Conference Tournament on Feb. 26, capping the Saints’ record at 13-14.
