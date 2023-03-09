Garrett Long vs. Providence

Carroll sophomore Garrett Long (right, with basketball) scored six points in the Saints' 93-88 loss to Providence on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Long announced his transfer from Carroll College on Thursday.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Garrett Long, a sophomore from Wenatchee, Washington, who spent the last two seasons playing for Carroll’s men’s basketball team, announced his transfer via social media on Thursday.

“I appreciate everything this program has done for me the past 2 years and I’m going to miss the family I built here at Carroll,” Long wrote on Twitter. “I’m looking forward to the future and what’s in store for me. I’m open to recruitment.”

