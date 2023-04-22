HELENA — Garrett Stone flashed his jersey number to the Carroll fans assembled inside Nelson Stadium on Saturday before completing a turn to box out the defensive back and put himself in a position to make a one-handed catch.

A second-year member of the Saints’ football program, and playing in his first spring game, Stone batted the perfect pass from quarterback Slade Schuster to himself with his right hand as he was falling to the ground.

He pinned the ball to his chest as he landed on what was left of a purple square making up Carroll’s checkerboard end zone design, completing the touchdown of at least 30 yards, before climbing to his feet and celebrating with his jubilant teammates.

“I had the fade ball,” Stone said. “I was lined up with the [defensive back]. I turned around, the ball was a little outside me. Slade Schuster put me in a beautiful position to turn around, pivot, and snag it.”

“It was kinda last-second, but I came down with it.”

It was a catch that speaks to the essence of a spring game – a player trying to make his way up the pecking order showcasing his talent when given the opportunity.

“There’s so much work you put into [football]– it’s like a job,” Stone said. “Having a moment like that, it’s special to me. I’ve dreamt about that forever.”

A graduate of Great Falls High School, Stone’s journey in Montana is only a handful of years old. He moved from Texas with his family as a junior and completed the final two years of high school with the Bison.

He didn’t see the field as a true freshman at Carroll, but plays like he made Saturday only help his ascension up the depth chart.

“Moving from Texas to Montana was a big change – there’s a lot less people,” Stone said. “I didn’t really know what my plan was, but Carroll reached out and I went with them because I like the program, I like the coaches, I like what they stand for.”

“I’m so glad I made that decision.”

Stone’s catch loosened the hold Carroll’s defense imposed for the first 20 or 30 minutes of the scrimmage.

It was the only touchdown by the offense outside of the two-minute drill or red zone-specific drives on Saturday, but in the simulated hurry-up situations, Schuster connected with Colin Stoddard (Warren, Oregon) on a short slant route for a score.

Safety Tug Smith picked off quarterback Jack Prka in a red zone situation for the first-team offense. Second-year Carroll signal-caller Quinn Stamps answered that with a dart to Jake Brown for six on a gold (second-team) drive moments later.

Trey Johnson, a rising redshirt freshman defensive lineman out of Glasgow High School, secured a TFL on the second to last play of the scrimmage, helping keep a Chase Coyle-led offense out of the end zone.

Johnson, wearing the same No. 94 that was previously occupied by All-American Garrett Kocab, described the NFL hopeful as a “good friend” and said he wants to continue the legacy of the jersey number.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Johnson said he’s put on about 20 pounds since arriving at Carroll and has taken teaching points from his Big Saint Garrett Worden and fellow defensive lineman Hunter Peck.

“I’ve gotten to work on my technique a lot more…I feel like I might be a little slower with the weight I’ve gained, but I feel like I’m more quicker and decisive in my attacks,” Johnson, who also played in his first spring game on Saturday, said.

“[Trey] is working his tail off to get his body and mind ready,” Saints defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow said. “You can’t help but look at that kid standing next to Garrett Worden and think, ‘man, they have the exact same frame.’”

“If we can get Garrett to keep working with Trey and keep coaching him up, there’s high-end potential that we’re really excited about.”

One of the youngest players earning reps with Carroll’s defensive starters on Saturday was second-year player Gunner Giulio.

A teammate of Jack Prka at Coeur d’Alene High School in Idaho, Giulio was a four-time state champion wrestler and said his quarterback was at least part of the reason why he chose the Saints.

“It was really hard,” Giulio said of the decision to give up wrestling. “I thought about it really long, and that’s actually why I committed kinda late, but I wouldn’t change anything. I love playing football.”

“Obviously I’d love to wrestle, too, but I’m glad I chose to come here.”

Giulio, listed at 6-foot and 195 pounds, is an outside linebacker and will be expected to help fill the void left by Rex Irby.

He made several plays on Saturday, helping stop the run some downs and defending the pass on others.

“You’re gonna get used to saying that name, he’s gonna be a heck of a football player for us,” Bandelow said. “Just a phenomenal athlete…The physicality that he plays with is tremendous…

“What he’s shown this spring is some very high level footwork – an ability to stay in front of people and guard some of our fastest slot receivers.”

Saturday’s spring game concluded a 15-practice schedule for the Saints and ushers in the second half of the off-season that’ll end sometime in early-August.

In just over four months, the Saints are scheduled to travel to Butte to play Montana Tech in a season-opening non-conference contest on a Thursday night.