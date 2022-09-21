HELENA — The quarterback-center connection at Carroll is an intimate one, built, during the Mike Van Diest-era, not only on the field, but on road trips.
It was tradition for the two starters to sit together, in the front left next to the coaches, on bus rides to other towns of the Frontier Conference, and in their two-plus years as starters, Gary Wagner and Andy Fjeseth grew close.
“We were prepared well, we were focused in, but we kept it pretty loose,” Fjeseth said. “When I think back about that time, I think about my face hurting from laughing so much and really enjoying ourselves.”
Wagner and Fjeseth bonded over their similar backgrounds as players from Class A programs, their passion for the game, and desire to win.
“We called each other Class A ballers…We developed a pretty deep relationship,” Wagner said. “Andy is one the best guys I’ve ever met. Outside of football, on the field, it didn’t matter. He’s one of the most hard-working individuals that I’ve ever met and that’s what I loved about him – that and his passion for the game.”
On Saturday, nearly 12 years removed from winning their final collegiate football game together, Wagner and Fjeseth will introduce one another as the newest members of Carroll’s Hall of Fame.
It’s the bow on top of a friendship that sprouted between two intense, sometimes overly-competitive, individuals who came together to help lead Carroll to 27 combined wins in 2009 and 2010, a perfect 20-0 conference record, the program’s 10th-straight Frontier Conference title in ‘09 and sixth national championship a year later.
“It brought me to tears when I was telling my wife about it,” Wagner said. “What an opportunity to go into the Carroll Hall of Fame and I’m absolutely humbled and blessed and blown away.”
“But to be able to get to do it with a really, really, really close friend of mine and one of the best teammates to ever wear a Carroll College helmet – that’s just as special to me.”
“I think, really, about that whole class of inductees this year – it’s kind of a mind-blowing group to be included in,” Fjeseth said. “The fact that I get to share that honor with the guy who I was pretty close to for all those years, and still am, it’s even more special.”
Wagner missed all but two games in 2008 after injuring his ankle. He bounced back in 2009 to lead the Saints to the semifinals with 13 straight wins. Carroll came up short that season, but with much of the team back, expectations for 2010 were high.
A defensive touchdown proved to be the difference in the season-opener against Rocky Mountain College, a game in which the Saints rushed for just 40 yards and saw Wagner go down with an injury.
While Carroll would win its next three games in convincing fashion, the Saints needed Wagner, their sixth-year senior, back.
“We were all a little bit down [after the season-opener], and Gary was actually injured in that game,” Fjeseth said. “[He was] then sorta like, ‘oh my gosh, am I gonna be able to come back from this?’”
“It’s sorta like, ‘you’re damn right you are.’ Like, ‘come on buddy, you got this.’”
Wagner threw three touchdowns in his first full game back, and in six of the final eight games, tossed at least two touchdowns.
He provided the opening score – an 83-yard touchdown run – in the 2010 national title game against Sioux Falls, a contest the Saints won by just a field goal, to claim the game’s Most Outstanding Player distinction.
Fjeseth, who anchored a line that allowed just eight sacks in 14 games, won the NAIA’s Rimington Award as the nation’s best center in 2010.
Fjeseth was a leader, someone who “brought it in practice” and “demanded a lot from the scout team defense,” according to longtime Carroll offensive line coach Jim Hogan.
He retained information well and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a teammate in need while providing a claiming factor in the huddle on game days.
More than anything, though, he wanted to win and he wasn’t afraid to work hard to achieve that end.
He was the kind of player who would argue with fellow offensive linemen about the smallest technique points, not from a place of spite, but from one of wanting to improve and set the tempo and expectations.
That’s a sentiment – a competitive nature – he and Wagner shared, something that connected the two.
“I loved seeing other people that had that desire to literally win at all costs and Andy was that guy.”
“I don’t know if I’d know anyone on the field that gave more than he did.”
Wagner from Havre and Fjeseth from Dillon, the pair came to Helena to play football. They’ve both hung around their old stomping grounds for more than a decade, sometimes sharing a BBQ between them and their families.
In fact, at a recent get-together, after both had been individually notified of their pending Hall of Fame inductions, neither could tell the other ahead of the official announcement, and neither knew the other was receiving the honor.
A mutual friend and former teammate eventually helped connect the dots and it didn’t take long for Wagner and Fjeseth to decide they would introduce one another at the induction ceremony.
“I still consider Andy, to this day, a great friend,” Wagner said. “I see him a lot…I think he’s legitimately a guy, if I ever needed anything, a call or a text and I know he would come through with it.”
“Those are the kinda guys that I wanted to be around and that’s still why I have a relationship with him to this day. He’s all in and I love that about Andy.”
Wagner, pretty quickly, developed a reputation as an intensely competitive individual between the white lines. He strived to be the best because he wanted to benefit his team and be a big enough piece of the puzzle to leave his mark.
For a time, Wagner wasn’t sure if anyone else shared that outlook, at least to the level he did.
That is until he met Andy Fjeseth.
“I didn’t think there was anyone close that could hold that same level of intensity, and then I met Andy Fjeseth and I thought, ‘oh my God, here we go,’” Wagner said. “‘This is going to be fun.’”
“Sure enough it turned out to be quite a ride.”
