HELENA — The men from Rocky Mountain College took the top-four spots, and the Battlin’ Bears’ women did the same in a dominating performance at the Carroll College Saints Invitational Tuesday.
Haydn Driver fired a three-round total of 10-under 206 on Bill Roberts Golf Course and finished four shots ahead of teammate Nolan Burzminski. William Dexheimer was third at 214, while Daniel Sigurjonsson and Leon Doedtmann finished in a three-way tie for fourth with Montana Tech’s Matt Hobbs, all at 271.
It all added up to a 38-stroke victory for the Bears, who came in at 838. Next was Tech (876), MSU-Northern (955), Carroll (956) and Providence (1,031).
Rocky’s Claire Wright, Breana Jensen and Valentina Zuleta were the top-3 finishers in the women’s division, with teammate Tyla Potgieter tying with Caroll’s Katie Fagg for fourth. Wright shot a 5-under 139 for her two rounds, breaking her own school record of 140. Jensen shot 146, Zuleta 152 and Fagg and Potgieter finished at 154.
The Bears’ women shot 605, 44 strokes better than Montana Tech. Carroll (650) was third and Providence (842) fourth.
