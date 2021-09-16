HELENA — Effort is one of those things that everyone on a football field can control. Having a good amount of it can get a team so much closer to winning than just about any other quality or tangible thing between the white lines on Saturdays.
“Good things happen because of effort,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “I don’t believe in luck. I used to believe in luck and [that] this [or that] team was always lucky. The ball bounced their way. Well, they were just giving great effort. They were running after the pile and the ball bounced out and they got it or it was a tipped ball and we got an interception. It’s because that guy was hustling and he wasn’t just standing there watching the play. I don’t believe in luck. I think maybe in the lottery there’s some luck there, but in the game of football where you can control your effort, I don’t believe in luck. I believe you create your own luck.”
Purcell attributed about 90 percent of the road to success to giving great effort. Through two games, he has praised his team for playing hard and playing with effort. It is something that, according to Purcell, shows up in how players hustle on every play and something the players have seemingly bought into.
There is only so much the coaching staff can do to enforce effort, and it takes good team leaders to hold teammates accountable for the culture being built or that has already been built in the locker room, on the practice field and on game day.
“From the head coach down to the last player on our roster, the reason that you’re here is because you’re a good football player and that you play hard and that you have a high standard,” Saints defensive back Zach Spiroff said. “That’s what we emphasize every single day out here on the field is that you’re going to play hard and come out with effort every day.”
Ingraining effort early is important for a program, and according to Spiroff, getting Carroll’s players to give good effort simply boils down to the standard that is already in place with the program. Having players understand that only those who display effort will play, and those that do not, will not play.
“Your good teams with good culture and good effort [are] believing in the philosophy of a one rep mentality, hustling on every play, the next play is the one that matters,” Purcell said. “I think they’ve really bought into that. Your senior leadership really then takes over after that, you’ve gotta have good leaders...It goes back to the first day of how you want to be remembered. How do you want this senior class or this year to be remembered? Is it just another year or is one of the best years that Carroll ever had? That’s on them.”
The Saints’ effort this season has put them in positions to win both games. Carroll battled back from a 14-point deficit in the season-opener against Montana Western, taking a three-point edge mid-way through the fourth quarter. A week later, Carroll never trailed against Montana Tech and strung together a 14-play drive late in the fourth quarter that helped seal the contest.
Carroll’s 1-1 start to the fall campaign comes mere months after the Saints won a share of the Frontier Conference and made it to the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time since 2014.
“We know we have to bring effort every single day to every single play because, in my opinion, we have a target on our back,” Carroll quarterback Devan Bridgewater said. “Everyone wants to beat Carroll from what we did last year. We leave that in the past and we put in effort and give our best everyday.”
After two weeks of preparation, Carroll gets Eastern Oregon inside Nelson Stadium on Saturday. A top-15 NAIA team in the country, EOU presents the Saints with an opportunity to get a signature win and take a pretty important step toward accomplishing their ultimate goal.
“You always want to put a big capstone on the end of the year by winning the Frontier Conference, especially after last season and hitting that milestone,” Spiroff said. “It just made all of us a little more hungry and it put a little bit of a target on our back, which is something we like and thrive off of right now. With that comes expectations to come out and perform.”
The Saints and Mountaineers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.