HELENA — Teammates at CMR High School in Great Falls for the past four seasons, Tanner Grove and Archie LaFurge will continue their football careers together at Carroll after both seniors announced commitments earlier this week.
“He’s a great football player and even better friend,” Grove said of LaFurge. “It’s fun to have someone who you’ve played with since fifth grade to go finish your career with at college. It’s just gonna be super fun and I’m excited.”
“It’s gonna be nice to be able to ease into college with somebody you already know and you’re comfortable with,” LaFurge said. “That’s gonna help a lot with those future struggles of going into college. That’ll be nice.”
Grove was a second-team All-State outside linebacker and honorable mention All-State tight end and punter for the Rustlers.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound future Saints totaled 40 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss of yardage, and three sacks as a senior, while averaging 36.1 yards on 25 punts.
Grove also picked off two passes during the 2022 season and was credited with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Grove will be joining a Saints defense that graduates at least four starters off what was, statistically, the Frontier Conference’s best unit last season.
At punter, Carroll graduates Brock Paldi and veteran kicker Stephen Powell, leaving rising sophomore Spencer Berger as the only experienced punter on the roster.
“First off, it’s pretty close to home – only about an hour drive away,” Grove said of Carroll’s appeal. “When I went on my visit, the guys there made me feel like part of a big family. I didn’t really feel like that anywhere else.”
I’m excited to announce my commitment to Carroll College! #GoSaints @CoachTPurcell @CoachPfanny @RandyBandelow @FootballCarroll pic.twitter.com/RAkCLiH9BF— Tanner Grove (@TannerGrove02) December 12, 2022
Grove said he visited Carroll on Friday, and after consulting with family, decided to give his commitment.
Grove’s father, Cody, played Frontier Conference football, graduating from Montana Western in the early 2000s. Grove's younger brother, Wyatt, is battling brain cancer, and according to Tanner, really enjoyed the Saints’ purple and gold colors.
“It’s like my job as a big brother to continue to show him there’s a lot of fun stuff going on,” Grove said. “I’m sure the guys at Carroll will support him.”
Grove plans to study Health Sciences and Physical Therapy at Carroll with the hope of one day becoming a physical therapist.
“It means a lot to me,” Grove said of playing football collegiately. “Growing up – since I was like two years old playing football – I always wanted to be a college football player.”
“It’s like a dream come true for me.”
A highlight video of Grove can be viewed here.
Archie LaFurge
LaFurge, an All-State running back and safety as a senior for the Rustlers, announced his commitment to Carroll on Tuesday. He visited Carroll a couple weeks back and also attended the Saints’ season-opening win over Montana Western.
“The coaching staff was very cool – they’re all very nice guys,” LaFurge said. “They know how to win football games and they’re very welcoming.”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound three-sport athlete totaled over 1,300 all-purpose yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. LaFurge also booked 50 tackles and intercepted three passes from his position in the defensive secondary.
LaFurge rushed for 929 yards on 174 carries, breaking the 100-yard barrier four times.
“I always wanted to play at the next level since I was a little kid,” LaFurge said. “It’s crazy to think that I’m able to do it. It’s a big accomplishment for me.”
I am excited to announce my commitment to Carroll college! #gosaints @CoachTPurcell @CoachPfanny @FootballCarroll pic.twitter.com/8uq6yIsrr7— Archie LaFurge (@ArchieLafurge1) December 14, 2022
“No one in my family knows what this is like, so it’s a big experience for the whole family: being a college athlete.”
LaFurge also plans to run track at Carroll.
He posted the second-fastest 110-meter hurdle time (fastest in Class AA) last season, but finished ninth in the event at state after being tripped up. LaFurge will continue participating in that event collegiately, as well as the 4x100 relay and, potentially, the 400-meter hurdles.
“[Carroll] coach [Harry] Clark is awesome, he’s a fun guy to talk to,” LaFurge said. “Me and him just chatted it up for a while on my official visit. I like what they do with their track program. They’re very official and they definitely know what they’re doing.”
“I’m excited for that.”
LaFurge said he plans to officially sign next week and that he will likely study Business Management at Carroll.
A highlight video of LaFurge can be viewed here.
As of Wednesday, Carroll has six commitments in its 2023 recruiting class.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.