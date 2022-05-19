HELENA – Former Carroll College athletic director and women's basketball coach Jim Gross died May 7. He was 86.
Gross, who was set to be inducted into the Helena Sports Hall of Fame this summer, coached for more than 40 years at Helena High School and Carroll.
Gross served as an assistant on the coaching staffs of both the Carroll men's and women's basketball teams in the 1970s and 1980s before he became head women's coach in 1992. He also served as the athletic director before retiring in 2003.
"Even long after his retirement, coach Gross continued to avidly support our student-athletes with his presence in the stands and his contributions to our programs," Carroll AD Charlie Gross said in a release from the college Thursday. "We always enjoyed his visits to the PE Center and his positive perspective on watching our student-athletes compete."
Gross' 1998-99 women's basketball team won the Frontier Conference championship and is now in the Carroll Athletics Hall of Fame. Along with Tom Kelly and Jim Trudnowski, Gross also helped create Carroll basketball camps in the 1970s.
"I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to meet coach Gross," Saints women's basketball coach Rachelle Sayers said. "I cherish the talks we had about the past, present and future Saints. He helped establish Carroll College women's basketball and I will forever be grateful for the groundwork he laid. He cared deeply about Carroll Athletics and he will be greatly missed."
Gross was born in Helena on April 7, 1936. He graduated from Cathedral High in 1954, starring as a basketball player for the "Greenies", according to his obituary. After a stint as a communcations specialist for the Army at the Pentagon, he returned home to attend Carroll and play basketball.
Gross subsequently earned a master's degree from Colorado State and returned to Helena once again to teach and coach. At Helena High, he was the first coach in Montana history to win Class AA state titles with boys and girls teams -- guiding the Bengals girls to the basketball crown in 1983 and the boys in 1991.
"Coach Gross was a guy that did a lot for Carroll in a lot of different ways for a long time," Carroll Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Gary Turcott said. "He was a really hard-working recruiter, driving all over the Northwest to recruit players. He really lived out his faith as a very strong Catholic and provided many great years of service to Carroll College."
A funeral mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Helena. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Cathedral of Saint Helena or Carroll College.
