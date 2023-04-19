HELENA — Halle Fitzgerald carries a last name synonymous with success in the Frontier Conference, and on Tuesday, she announced her decision to commit to Carroll College's women's basketball team as the third member of the Saints’ 2024 recruiting class.

The younger sister of former Montana Western All-American Brynley Fitzgerald, and the youngest of four in a family of athletes (brother RJ played football at Montana State and brother Jace is currently on the Bobcats’ roster), Halle said simply that Carroll was the best fit for her career aspirations in the nursing field and that it was easy to build connections with the Saints' players and coaching staff.

“She comes from a great bloodline of athletes in her family…I think Halle is a little bit of a different player than her sister,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “She’s really physical. She’s really strong at the hoop. She can shoot the three…

“She’s a winner, and that’s really important to us. [Getting] kids who come from programs that are successful.”

Halle averaged 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game for a 20-4 Dillon team that finished third at divisionals and made an appearance in the Class A state tournament last season.

She earned All-Conference and All-State honors as a junior and played in the 2023 Southwest Montana All-Star Basketball Classic earlier this spring at Montana Tech.

The 5-foot-8 guard has also been invited to the Montana Elite Invitational – an event started by former NBA player and Great Falls CMR graduate Josh Huestis – that’s to be held at Carroll in late May.

Sayers lightheartedly said that, after four years of competing against Halle’s older sister, she and the Saints wanted to make sure the next Fitzgerald donned purple and gold.

Brynley, who Halle pointed to as one of the biggest influences on her basketball career, totaled just shy of 1,800 career points at Western while racking up three All-America selections and splitting last season’s Frontier Player of the Year honor with Carroll’s Jamie Pickens.

The age gap between Brynley and Halle is six years, enough time for the former Bulldog to be able to impart some wisdom gained through playing collegiate basketball on her younger sister.

“I’ve been playing with her since I was little, so she’s always been there to challenge me,” Halle said. “She takes me to the gym whenever I want to and we’ll play one-on-one and she’ll kinda beat up on me a little bit. That’s prepared me a lot and I’ve really appreciated that…

“It was definitely a very competitive household [growing up]…We always had a lot of competitions at the house. You name it and we were always competing [in it]. That helped me and kinda carved my path to playing college basketball.”

“It means a lot to me to continue our name…I really want to leave an imprint on Dillon and in Helena.”

The Saints like Halle’s ability to score the basketball and create offense off the dribble.

She’s mostly played point guard for the Beavers, and while Halle may fill more of a two-guard role with Carroll, it’s that experience handling the basketball, paired with her scoring ability, that will make her a versatile addition to the Saints’ roster.

Halle said she takes a lot of pride in her work on the defensive end of the floor, and despite leading Dillon in scoring last season, added that playmaking and elevating the game of those around her is an attribute she can bring to Carroll.

Fitzgerald isn’t the first well-known last name to commit to the Saints in recent months.

Ellie Denny, younger sister of former Carroll All-American Christine Denny, is a member of Carroll’s 2023 recruiting class.

Carroll’s two other 2023 commits – Alex Bullock and Margreit Galow – have relatives that either played for, or were somehow active, with the Saints’ basketball program.

“I think [Halle’s] a huge name in the state of Montana with her brothers’ success on the football field and her sister’s success on the court,” Sayers said. “I just think, academically, Carroll has something really special to offer these kids…

“Then, the success of our program is a huge driving force in [recruiting these legacy players]. When you have success, and these kids have watched that, I think that’s a pretty exciting motivation for them to wanna be a part of that.”

Halle said one of her biggest personal motivators is failure, and while she hasn’t experienced much of it, she’s focused on helping Dillon get back to the state tournament and win a title after falling short last season, all while preparing for her turn in the Frontier spotlight.

“When I fail at something, I wanna come back and prove that more…

“It’s definitely very exciting to return with the same [high school] team,” Halle said. “The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but hopefully we can come back next year and get one step further – have another state appearance and hopefully win state.”