HELENA — Carter Alberts, a 6-foot-6 forward from Cashmere High School in Washington state became the first commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle for Carroll’s men’s basketball team last week.
“He’s a skilled kid,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “He can shoot and he runs the floor really hard. Pretty skilled forward, can step out and shoot it. He’s gotta get some weight on him and stuff, but that’ll come as he gets more mature. Great student, a really high academic student, he’ll be like a Dean’s List kid at Carroll. He’s that kind of kid academically, so we like that as well.”
Paulson said he first saw Alberts during a tournament in Nampa, Idaho last August, and by December the future Saint was visiting campus and watching some team practices. From that visit, Alberts said he loved what he saw from Carroll’s campus and the city of Helena as a whole, as well as the PE Center and basketball facilities.
“I really enjoyed my time with coach Paulson when I visited there, and just watching the team practice and their dynamics,” Alberts said. “Obviously the excellent facilities that Carroll has to offer. Really was kinda everything I wanted smaller-school wise and then, obviously, playing really high-level basketball in a competitive nature was what I was looking for. It kinda brought everything together that I wanted as far as environment, academics and playing college basketball.”
Alberts is the first in what figures to be a relatively small recruiting class for Paulson and the Saints this year. The program does not graduate a senior from the 2020-21 team, but will no doubt have some roster turnover as the off-season deepens.
For Alberts, getting locked into a spot early to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level was important considering the decisions that are still yet to be made after the NAIA awarded an extra year of eligibility to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington state has yet to start its high school basketball season, meaning Alberts’ senior campaign will be delayed until the middle of May. Still, as a junior, Alberts averaged 12 points per game on nearly 50 percent shooting to go along with 7.6 rebounds per game. The Cashmere Bulldogs finished fourth in the State 1A Tournament after finishing 12-0 in the Caribou Trail League.
Alberts scored 12 points in that fourth-place game, helping his team place in the state tournament for the first time since 2013.
“I would call myself a stretch-four,” Alberts said. “I can back myself down to the hoop or I can stretch it out and play on the wing a little bit. I’m looking to refine my position there, and whatever coach Paulson decides for me, he’s the one with the experience, so I’ll just be working at whatever he thinks I should be playing.”
As one of the taller players on his high school team, Alberts found himself playing a lot in the painted area. On film he can be seen showing off a variety of post moves, including a solid left hand and nice touch around the basket. Alberts can also step outside and knock down shots, however, and said he feels comfortable doing just that.
“Probably the high post area,” Alberts said of where he’s most comfortable on the court. “I’m working towards possibly playing a little bit more on the wing, but the high post is where I’ve lived most of my life and that’s where I’m the most comfortable. I like the mid-range, but also taking it in and then oftentimes stretching it out and also shooting.”
Coming out of the state of Washington, Alberts will not only join players like Shamrock Campbell and Malachi Afework on Carroll’s roster from the state, but will have something of an advantage over other recruits from around the country.
Washington is one of eight states that employ a shot clock in high school basketball, and have done so in boy’s basketball since 2009. A 35-second clock since it was put into place, boy’s basketball will move to a 30-second shot clock when the season begins later this year.
“I think the states that don’t have it implemented yet are kinda behind the curve in the fact that faster paced games is how [the game is] played now,” Alberts said. “That’s something that is important. Just having it, it creates a different sense of awareness during a game. It adds another piece of complexity that you have to be ready for. I think when it’s time for me to get into the college game, it’ll be very beneficial.”
Having not played in a high school game since March of last year, Alberts said his out-of-state club team has kept him playing and practicing during the extended off-season. That has helped Alberts keep developing his game and working on becoming more of an all-around player that will pay dividends once he gets to the collegiate level.
Eager to fill just about any role Paulson and the Saints throw his way, Alberts said being a good teammate and putting team success over personal statistics are important pillars to who he is as a player.
“No. 1 priority is to win the game, that’s super important to me,” Alberts said. “Then just taking the things that I’ve worked on off the court onto the court and using them as my tools. I strive to be a good teammate and always make the right play. Defense is also really important to me, it’s one of the strong suits of my game and I take pride in that.”
Coming from a mid-sized high school in Washington that plays 1A basketball, which is right in the middle of the classification structure employed by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, Alberts said he wanted to stick with that same smaller-school feel with Carroll.
Even so, he said plenty of smaller-school players have the skillset to play at the collegiate level and that state tournaments help prepare those players for that next level.
“I think there’s a misconception around mid-size school basketball,” Alberts said. “There’s a ton of good players that come from all levels...There are plenty of 1A basketball players that play high-level Division I all the way to DIII and NAIA basketball. I think just having that good level of competition, especially at the state tournament, is something that really prepares the players.”
Depending on how deep his high school team goes into the postseason, Alberts may be late for summer workouts with Carroll that could begin as early as late-June. Alberts will still be playing prep games after he graduates high school in June given the nature of the delayed season, but plans to major in Business Management once he formally enrolls at Carroll.
