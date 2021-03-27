HELENA — He is right back to his 2019 ways that saw him garner First Team All-Conference honors and eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing plateau as a true freshman. Carroll sophomore running back Matthew Burgess may actually be better than his 2019 self after using an extended off-season to develop some all-around skills.
“Matthew has started to develop into a complete running back,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “He did a good job as a freshman, but he shared a lot of time with Major Ali who was a two-time All-Conference back and a great leader. I think Matt learned a lot from that about how he carries himself and prepares. It’s been great to see him not just be a great runner, but develop as a receiver, and on the blocking end of things, he’s become a reliable pass protector.”
Burgess rushed for 1,076 yards in 2019, winning two Frontier Conference Player-of-the-Week awards along the way. His 16 total touchdowns paced Carroll and he notched five 100-plus yard rushing efforts, including a 183-yard performance against Montana Western.
As good as that season was, after an excellent start to the 2021 spring campaign, Burgess would be on pace for over 1,300 yards had the regular season schedule remained at its normal 10-game length. Through this season’s first two games, Burgess is averaging 137.5 yards on the ground per game at nearly six yards per carry.
His 5-foot-11, 195-pound frame helps him shed arm tacklers and rip off long runs like the 76-yarder against Eastern Oregon one week ago.
“His ability to move forward as he’s taking cuts and his strength,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said in regards to what makes Burgess a good running back. “He can run through arm tackles, he can catch the ball, just his versatility. Now, he’s becoming a complete player because he can pass protect and he understands where to go and when. It’s just another year in the offense.”
Burgess has been handed the ball 46 times and caught another six passes out of the backfield this season. With 140 receiving yards already, 121 of which came in the season-opener against Rocky Mountain College, Burgess has nearly doubled his output in that area from a season ago on one less reception.
“Matt is a guy that when you give him a task, he does it,” Pfannenstiel said. “One of our biggest focuses, even after last year, we came in and said, ‘OK, you’re good at running the ball, now we gotta learn how to do it.’ He does a great job in meetings in terms of asking questions and being mentally tuned in. He’s great in drill work and he takes it seriously and understands there’s three phases to the game, not just one. His dedication and just what his character is, I knew he would get there.”
Two games into last season, Burgess had caught just one pass for 10 yards and received 37 overall touches. This season, that number has jumped to 52 touches as the sophomore is averaging 7.98 yards every time he gets his hands on the football.
“It’s our job as coaches to get the ball to our best players,” Pfannenstiel said. “Matt is explosive, efficient, he’s tough, he’s smart, and so anytime you have that and you have an offensive line that has some experience, you can really lean on that.”
While Carroll has struggled to get going offensively in the season’s first pair of contests, Burgess’s efforts running the football will only make it easier on redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater to make throws, according to the Saints’ coaching staff.
With teams needing to stack the box in anticipation of Burgess ripping off five or six yards, defenses should get softer on the back-end, putting Carroll wide receivers in favorable matchups to beat defenders.
“Sure makes a lot of people look good...If we can run the ball well, they should have to load the box up a little bit, so it should open up our passing game,” Purcell said. “He is a tremendous young man and he’s an unbelievable weapon.”
Expectations surrounding most freshmen are often low, but after what Burgess accomplished during his rookie campaign, the sky really appeared to be the limit for the Junction City, Oregon native. An elongated off-season allowed Burgess to bulk up physically and put in work with his quarterbacks and teammates to improve the skills necessary to advance his game.
Some 7-on-7 work with his teammates during the downtime, according to Burgess, helped him further develop some of those skills that are showing up during game time.
“A lot of working out,” Burgess said of his off-season. “We had guys here running 7-on-7’s by ourselves and stuff. Always working out, lifting, running in the mornings...Definitely [worked on] my pass protection. Worked on that a lot more and just trying to get stronger, get better.”
Burgess looks like someone you would not want to run into on the football field when you stand next to him, and most of the time defenders do not have to worry about that because Burgess is already past them streaking down the field.
Just a sophomore by eligibility standards, the game has already slowed down for Burgess, and his increased knowledge of the offense has only helped the young running back in pass protection, according to Purcell.
“[Just] Knowing the progressions, knowing where one-to-two is at, knowing when to get out and knowing when to stay in,” Purcell said. “One thing about it, he’s a smart kid and teaching smart kids you don’t have to have as many reps.”
It has not taken Burgess many reps at all to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the Frontier. With two more 100-plus yard rushing games this season, Burgess is already up to seven in a career that has spanned just 12 games. His ability to pass protect and catch passes will only ensure he gets more opportunities to continue making a difference with his legs.
A rising star on the football field, Burgess is quick to credit his offensive line for its role in his success and fails to get caught up in all the accolades thrown his way. Asked simply what gives him the greatest enjoyment, ripping off long runs or catching pass touchdowns, two things he has already done this season, Burgess replied with a selfless answer that speaks volumes toward his mindset as a football player.
“Winning games,” Burgess said.
