HELENA — A bigger, faster, stronger and more physical version of Hunter Peck has the sophomore edge rusher poised for a break-out campaign.
Peck, out of Windsor, Colorado, bulked up to around 230 pounds this off-season, transitioning from a more traditional defensive end to Carroll’s “ROCK” position where a little more versatility is warranted.
Through two games, the 6-foot-2 Peck is the Saints’ third-leading tackler and the source of Carroll’s two forced fumbles.
Peck worked his way into the rotation late last year, totaling 12 tackles on the season and picking up his first two career sacks against Eastern Oregon.
“He’s a go-getter,” Carroll senior defensive tackle Garrett Kocab said. “He brings the energy. He came out the first day as a freshman and showed us he could play. He’s a younger guy that sets the example for the older guys. That’s the type of player that he is.”
“He really brings the energy for all of us. He plays fast and he plays hard.”
Peck has been responsible for many more than the half-sack he’s currently credited with.
Multiple times in a winning effort against Montana Western Peck sped around an offensive tackle – or simply ran right through him – and flushed the quarterback out of the pocket into a waiting teammate’s arms.
Carroll sacked Jon Jund six times in the season-opener and is currently tied for 15th in the NAIA with seven sacks.
“He’s been an explosive player for us,” Carroll defensive line coach Cole Greff said. “He’s doing a really good job with our edge pressure right now. He’s caused two fumbles the last two games – he has a knack for getting that ball out.”
“He’s got a great first step and he’s explosive off that ball. He’s quick. After that, he does a great job playing with his hands – getting off that block.”
Peck said the key to his position is that great first step, or get-off. The first couple steps post-snap are the most important as he works to out-flank the offensive tackle or set him up for a move back inside.
Peck employs a variety of pass-rush moves that he isn’t eager to share the secrets of, ones that make it impossible for an opposing offensive line to key on one aspect of Carroll’s defensive line.
As for those two forced fumbles – one on Western’s final offensive play in the season-opener and another in the third quarter of a loss to Montana Tech – it’s all about letting muscle memory take over in the moment.
“I would say it’s more instinct,” Peck said. “We work on takeaways a lot on defense. I would contribute that part of my game to all the drills we’ve done in practice.”
Peck is one of only 12 players in the NAIA – and only Frontier Conference player – to force two or more fumbles at this point in the season.
“I would like to think I flip the switch a little bit,” Peck said. “On the football field, it’s me and everybody else on the team – we’re all together as one. I don’t know if I think of myself as just one person on the football team, I like to think of myself as [part of] the whole.”
Just a sophomore, Peck has already established himself as one of the tone-setters on Carroll’s defense, someone who keeps some of the veterans honest with his effort.
“All those older guys, they’re great role models, so what I like to do is let them know and remind them that they’re role models for all of us younger guys,” Peck said.
“That kinda keeps them in line a little bit and gets them fired up.”
Peck and the rest of Carroll’s defense will be tasked with keeping an Eastern Oregon offense that has struggled through three games off-balance on Saturday.
Do so and there’s a good chance Carroll will enter a stretch that features four out of the next five games at home with a 2-1 record.
For Peck, his next tackle will give him 13 on the season, officially making this season a career year.
“I’m glad that I was given the opportunity,” Peck said. “I came in at the right time and was given that opportunity.”
“I think it’s really cool and I’m glad that all the guys were so welcoming and could be my role models through the whole thing.”
Carroll travels to La Grande, Oregon, on Saturday to face the Mountaineers at 2 p.m. MT.
