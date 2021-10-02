HELENA — It only took two starts for true freshman Jack Prka to lead the first game-winning drive of his collegiate career and earn his first win as Carroll’s starting quarterback. Tied with College of Idaho at 21-21, Prka oversaw a 9-play, 63-yard drive, culminating in a three-yard touchdown run by Baxter Tuggle. That score made up the difference in the Saints’ 28-21 win over the Yotes on Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho.
Prka, who threw for over 6,100 yards during his high school career at Coeur d’Alene High School in Northern Idaho, returned to his home state on Saturday and racked up another 231 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
“Wow, he had some throws,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said of his quarterback. “He’s one of the coolest quarterbacks I’ve ever seen in the pocket. We gotta protect the ball a little more when it does condense, but he just stays in there and keeps his eyes down-field. He delivered some nice touch passes and dropped some dimes in there. He gave opportunities for receivers to be successful. The young man played very, very well. He’s got ice in his veins, he’s a smooth cat.”
Perhaps the biggest play of his young career at Carroll came on the eventual game-winning drive. Facing 3rd and 9 at C of I’s 46-yard line, Prka avoided a would-be tackler, slid to his right and fired a dart to tight end Tony Collins. Collins broke free, rumbling to the Yotes’ 5-yard line for a 41-yard gain.
“We ran the same play that Cam Rothie caught [on an earlier drive],” Prka said. “Basically just four verticals. We ran that exact same play. I kinda went into scramble mode. Just kinda looked at Tony and threw it to him -- kinda like a hope and a prayer -- and he caught it and made a great play.”
That play was the second third down conversion on that drive. On 3rd and 7 at their own 40-yard line, Prka hit wide receiver Kyle Pierce for 13 yards to keep the chains moving.
Three plays after Collins’ catch and run, Tuggle was in the end zone for the Saints, his second of two rushing scores in the win and his first two career touchdowns. After starter Duncan Kraft exited the game in the first half, Tuggle ate up the lion’s share of the workload, getting 24 carries for 70 yards and his two scores.
Prka was 2-for-4 for 54 yards on Carroll’s game-winning drive, but perhaps more impressively, was 3-for-3 for 80 yards on the Saints’ game-tying series. On 3rd and 11 at his own 16-yard line and trailing by a touchdown, Prka hit Camron Rothie on a 38-yard strike.
“We’re really good when we’re rolling, so we just needed to find a switch, and make a couple plays, which we did,” Prka said. “Great running, our offensive line is awesome. Great catches all around. It was pretty special. The momentum just kinda kept rolling in our favor.”
The very next play, it was Liang Liedle for 16 yards along the sideline, and two plays after that, Prka and Pierce hooked up for their second touchdown on yet another dime from the freshman.
“When you’ve gotta have it, you’ve gotta have it,” Prka said. “Just kinda take it one play at a time and just be you.”
In the two drives that helped Carroll win the game, Prka was a combined 5-for-7 for 134 yards. In that same amount of passes in the first half, Prka picked up just 37 yards, 31 of which came on a single play.
For much of the contest, Carroll found that running the football was tough sledding. Save for a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the Saints were shut down on the ground. College of Idaho paired that harsh rush defense with a good pass rush, sacking Prka six times on Saturday.
Carroll amassed just 70 yards of total offense in the first half, averaging under three yards per play. That inability to move the football allowed College of Idaho to build a 21-7 advantage on its first drive out of the halftime break.
Over the game’s final 27 minutes and change, Carroll’s defense pitched a shutout, including a three-and-out following the Saints’ game-tying touchdown and a stop when Carroll muffed a punt earlier in the fourth quarter.
After allowing 205 yards in the first half, Carroll’s defense clamped down, budging for just 122 second-half yards and one touchdown. Of C of I’s four drives in the final 15 minutes, two ended in punts and another two in turnovers on downs.
Garrett Worden and his buddies along the defensive line were a big part of that. On numerous occasions, Worden -- and others -- batted down passes at the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Tucker Jones even forced a fumble in the third quarter that halted a Yotes drive.
“It just shows their athleticism, and when they do their job, how effective they are,” Purcell said of his defensive line. “It takes the whole defense to make sure you’re doing your job to be effective. I think it was another outstanding performance by them. It showed a lot of character by our whole team to come out at halftime -- they go right down and score and then we answer back. Never out of it. It’s a long game. Get to that fourth quarter, win the fourth quarter and you’ve got an opportunity.”
A week after watching Southern Oregon score three unanswered touchdowns in a come-from-behind win, Carroll pulled off the same feat against C of I.
“I think our program and this team has gained another step of maturity,” Purcell said. “To be able to come back against a good team and have an opportunity and put some points on the board on the last drive and the defense holding them. It’s a definite team effort and the belief is there. The effort has always been there, we just had to execute and execute well at the right moment in time and be at your best when your best is needed. That showed up today with some great effort by our guys.”
Three different receivers caught at least two passes for Carroll in the win. Pierce was the top man, hauling in six receptions for 62 yards and two scores. Collins had just two catches, but 72 yards, and Jaden Harrison added 41 yards on four catches.
After throwing the ball just seven times in the first half, Carroll let it fly 20 times in the game’s final 30 minutes. That helped fuel a 21-point second half surge as the Saints dug themselves out a two-score hole.
“Just keeping [C of I] off-balance a little bit and changing it up and creating some of those bigger plays when we needed them,” Purcell said. “Feed the stud mentality. We’ve got some good receivers and good tight ends and play-makers all over. We just tried to mix it up a little more and keep them off-balance a little bit.”
Carroll’s defense recorded just two sacks, but Worden was credited with three of the Saints’ eight pass-break ups and six tackles. Rex Irby led the way for Carroll with 10 tackles and TJ Abraham and Tucker Jones each followed with eight apiece.
College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta added 122 yards to his league-leading rush numbers on Saturday. He opened each half with a touchdown run for the Yotes and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. C of I picked up 174 yards on the ground and quarterback Jack Rice went 9-for-25 for 109 yards and a passing score in the loss.
College of Idaho falls to 3-2, and Carroll moves to 2-3 on the season. After two weeks on the road, the Saints will return to Nelson Stadium for a homecoming matchup with Montana State Northern on Saturday.
“I’m just very proud of our guys to be able to come from a deficit and put some solid drives together, with some great defensive stops, and good special teams play,” Purcell said. “It’s what you need to do. I really believe this team has taken a next step up in the maturity [aspect].”
