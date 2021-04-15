HELENA — Garrett Long’s social media is filled with videos of himself, often alone, working on his craft. That type of work ethic, one that includes getting up early to get hundreds of shots up, lifting weights, running and working on ball handling, allowed Long to add one more important video to his Twitter feed.
Long announced his commitment to Carroll’s men’s basketball team earlier this week with an announcement that said, in part, he would be receiving a scholarship to become a Saint.
“Garrett is a very good scorer,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “He’s kinda a combo guard where he can handle the ball, he’ll help in the back-court where he can handle the ball. Getting to the paint, he’s a really good downhill driver coming off ball screens, very quick. He’ll be a nice addition, kinda somebody who can break the defense down.”
With a desire to separate himself from other 6-foot-1 combo guards in the state of Washington and around the country, Long earned all-league honors as a sophomore at Wenatchee High School and dropped over 20 points per game as a junior.
For Long, it is the love of basketball that keeps him working anywhere he can find a gym, especially during this extended off-season stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also that work ethic that drives Long on the court and turns him into the type of player Carroll is looking to fill its program with.
“I play really hard,” Long said. “I can handle the ball really well, coming off pick-and-rolls is probably where I excel the most. Just finding gaps and being able to split the defense and create open shots for my teammates. I play super hard, high motor the whole game, I’ll pick up full-court. It’s fun to watch and I’m sure the fans at Carroll will like it.”
Long does not have to change his wardrobe by joining Carroll as he is sticking with the same purple and gold color scheme used by his high school. He will also simply trade one former Carroll basketball standout for another when he makes the jump from the prep ranks to the collegiate level.
Travis Williams, Long’s current high school coach, was a member of the 2005-06 Saints team that set the program record for most wins in a single season at 30. Paulson considers his former teammate one of his best friends and said Long was put on his radar last summer. After some in-person evaluation at tournaments over the summer and fall, Paulson visited Long and set up a campus visit this spring that prompted Long to commit.
“He’s a grinder,” Paulson said of Long. “He’ll be in the gym everyday. He’s a kid that [will] run sand hills in the summer, work on his ball handling, he’s just a gym rat. His brother was a really good player at Seattle Pacific, so they have a basketball family. He’s a really good signee for us.”
Long admits he did not know much about Carroll, but after being offered a scholarship in February, dug into the program and found its winning tradition. After a campus visit earlier this month, Long discovered Carroll's close-knit community and all the school had to offer, both academically and athletically.
“The basic thing is just having the right fit,” Long said. “Obviously there were some other programs that I could’ve still pursued, but Carroll and coach Kurt made it known that [they] want me and I could play a big role with them, especially next year. Obviously there’s other things that could’ve happened, but ultimately it came down to Carroll being the best fit for me.”
Carroll’s Dennis Flowers III announced his transfer to Arizona Christian University on Wednesday, meaning the Saints will have to find a different starting two-guard ahead of next season. At Wenatchee and during various tournaments, Long has played a good amount of shooting guard and displays a feel for shooting the basketball from 3-point range.
Long is also a good enough ball-handler and passer to penetrate the lane and find open teammates or finish at the rim with his physicality. While Paulson does not generally promise his recruits anything as far as playing time goes, especially considering all the guards Carroll has returning, Long has the skillset to make an impact right away with the Saints at one of the guard positions.
“That’s definitely the goal, just to come in and show what I am,” Long said. “I’m confident in my abilities and I’m confident that they can help the team right away, so that’s definitely the goal just to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
Having garnered some Division I interest himself, but ultimately choosing the NAIA route, Long prepared himself for one final prep season and the beginning of Carroll’s team camps in June by playing against some of the top recruits in the area at various tournaments.
That included a two-week event in Phoenix, Arizona, called The Grind Sessions that attracted some high-caliber players.
“Those tournaments helped a lot just [by] kinda opening my eyes to see what’s out there...It was really just a good experience to see, if I want to play at the highest level, what things I need to work on to make myself a consistently elite player.”
Long, who could form an all-Washington back-court with Shamrock Campbell, certainly has the work ethic to develop into an elite player. With the Saints, Long will likely get his ample opportunities to showcase his skills with the ball in his hands.
Now a teammate of Campbell, the two actually played against each other a handful of years ago during a tournament. Long was also teammates with fellow 2021 commit Carter Alberts on an AAU team during the early portions of his high school career.
An intended business major, Long is the third commitment of Paulson’s 2021 class. He joins Alberts, Oregon guard James Lang and Billings Central’s Malachi Stewart as part of a class that is growing by the day as Paulson continues to hit the road and rack up commitments.
“We just want tough kids, winners, Carroll guys,” Paulson said. “Guys that fit into the academic culture. I think we’re on the right track.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.