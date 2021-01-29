HELENA — Shamrock Campbell dove to the floor last Saturday for a loose ball and flipped it over his head to a sprinting Guilherme Pedra for a dunk. That play put Carroll up 26 points over Montana Tech, and only played a small part in the grand scheme of back-to-back wins against the Orediggers last weekend.
Even so, that play helped Saints head coach Kurt Paulson put into simple terms the kind of leadership Campbell provides his basketball team.
“That’s a leadership play,” Paulson said. “He’s the first one to the floor every time, even at practice. Those are the plays that set the tone for our team, and he’s the guy that makes them. That, to me, is good leadership. The first guy to the floor, the first guy trying to take a charge, and he’s that kid.”
Campbell ended up with eight points in the game that housed his spectacular hustle play, but had an even more impressive nine assists in Carroll’s 18-point victory. For the season, the junior paces the Saints with 47 assists against just 12 turnovers, creating the 13th-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the country.
When Campbell does shoot the basketball, more often than not it finds the bottom of the basket. Heading into this weekend’s action, he is shooting 50.7 percent from 3-point range, putting him 18th in the NAIA. He is also second on Carroll’s roster, averaging 14.4 points per game.
“I just try to play hard every possession, you can’t take plays off,” Campbell said. “I try to lead by example. I try to be vocal as much as I can. It’s not really what I’m used to, but I try to be vocal and lead by example by always playing hard.”
Nearly since he stepped foot on campus Campbell has been running the show for the Saints as their starting point guard, a position that requires a great amount of communication.
He earned Frontier Conference Co-Freshman of the Year and backed that up with an honorable mention all-conference selection as a sophomore.
“Everybody has the biggest respect for him,” teammate Jovan Sljivancanin said. “He’s always the one most focused and locked in. He’s our point guard, he runs the offense, everything goes through him. Without him, it would be really hard to play.”
Over the last four games, the Saints have risen from fourth in the league standings to second and have reappeared in the coaches top 25 poll in the receiving votes category at 9-5. Campbell has been central to Carroll’s turnaround of late, averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 assists in the last quartet of games.
For viewers like former Carroll men’s basketball coach Gary Turcott who are on the outside looking in, Campbell also shines through as a leader.
“They’re getting great leadership,” Turcott said. “Shamrock is such a great leader. You just watch him out there, and his relationship with his teammates and how he’s there for them and how much fun he’s having. He gets the ball to them when they need it.”
For Turcott, who won 376 games as the Saints’ head coach from 1990-2009, and is the winningest coach in Carroll men’s basketball history, Campbell reminds him of someone from one of the more famous teams in Saints history.
That someone is current head coach Kurt Paulson who was a starter on the 2004-05 team that went 28-7 and advanced to the NAIA semifinals, becoming the first Frontier team to do so. He was also a part of the 2005-06 squad that holds the single-season record for victories at 30-4 and returned to the NAIA’s round of eight.
“He was quick, but not the quickest,” Turcott said of Paulson. “He was a good shooter, but not the best shooter, maybe a better than good defender, but it was his leadership. It’s hard to describe it until you see it. I think I see a lot of the same type of leadership in Shamrock.”
Last weekend provided fans with an opportunity to see a textbook leadership play, something Paulson also provided his team with nearly 20 years ago, but the similarities between him and Campbell don't stop there.
Campbell wears the same No. 22 that Paulson did at Carroll, offering a striking glimpse into the past for those who remember Saints teams of days gone by.
