HELENA -- Recruiting is never an easy thing to do, but it certainly helps when there are talented athletes in your own backyard.
And so it was helpful for Carroll College and head coach Doug Mello to see the development of Caleb Hoxie at Helena Capital.
Following a season that saw the midfielder score 15 goals and assist on 11 others, earning him Independent Record All-Area Player of the Year honors, as well as being named All-State, Hoxie signed his NAIA letter of intent to play for Carroll Thursday at the P.E. Center.
"We are always looking for local talent to come in and help the program get to where we want it to be," Mello said. "There has been a lot of talent around here and Caleb is leading the way to getting more players here in the future, so we are excited about that."
For Hoxie, who said he would be pursuing a degree in civil engineering, Carroll was a perfect fit both athletically and academically.
"Carroll has a good academic program and it fit together with what I want to do," Hoxie said. "Soccer and being able to keep playing is just a bonus. I also get to stay close to home."
Hoxie helped the Bruins reach the semifinals of the Class AA state tournament before losing to Bozeman this fall. He was also runner-up in the Western AA Player of the Year voting.
"I am really excited to be able to keep playing," Hoxie said. "Having another four years in my soccer career is just the best.'
Mello was also looking forward to the impact Hoxie could add on the field, possibly as soon as next season for the Saints.
"He can play both center defender and center midfield," Mello said. "He's got the ball skills and field vision and always seems to be able to find open players on the pitch. We need players who can score goals and he's been able to do that. We do have a young team and we want some players that can come in and contribute right away and he's one of them."
