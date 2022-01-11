HELENA — The last four days have been exciting ones for Brayden Koch. On Saturday, the Helena Capital senior and Carroll commit soared for a game-winning tip-in against Missoula Big Sky, an effort that kept his Bruins undefeated. On Tuesday, the standout guard inked his name to the dotted line, officially signing to continue his academic and athletic career at Carroll College.
“Really cool for me,” Koch said. “Just kinda surreal not really knowing what’s coming at me. To have this nice of a week and get these things accomplished in my life, it means a lot…
“It feels good. A lot of relief off my back. I can get through my senior year and have the rest of the season with my guys…Just a little nerve racking, typical high school student, don’t know what I want to do yet, where I want to go. To finally sign that was a lot of relief off my back. Glad to get that done.”
Koch, an All-State player as a junior, originally committed to the Saints back in August. He averaged 18.8 points and 2.47 steals last season while hitting the third-most 3-pointers in the state (48) and owning the fifth-highest 3-point field percentage (42.9 percent) in Class AA.
Surrounded by family, friends and teammates, and with a smile on his face, Koch took the next step in what figures to be a promising career on the hardwood.
“You’re just super happy for one of your guys,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “This coaching staff and this team knows how much work he’s put in to get to this point. This is not a mistake. This is old fashioned work, doing all the little things and putting in all the time when no one is watching. To see that come to fruition, to see one of your players realize a lifetime goal, to get a college scholarship to play at a great program, it’s very rewarding for the whole program.”
Koch was Carroll’s first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class and subsequently became the Saints’ first signee in this year’s cycle. Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson was on hand Tuesday to witness Koch’s signing and let out a cheer when the newest Saint signed his paperwork.
“When I got this job three and a half years ago, Guy brought his name to me early on…We just started getting to know each other and expressing interest in him at a young age,” Paulson said. “All of the sudden, he’s a senior. We’re just so thankful that he wants to be a part of our program. I just really think it’s a great fit overall for him with the academic piece, the style of play, and then the type of kid that he is. I know he’s going to fit in with our returning group next year and really give us a shot in the arm as a freshman.”
Even before he officially became a Saint, Koch and Carroll’s coaching staff had built a good relationship. That came with multiple years of recruiting and visiting with the young man and his family. Koch has already met and played against many of Carroll’s current players, something that helped him feel like a member of the team even before he officially joined the program.
“I’ve known coach P since I was a sophomore so we’ve built that good relationship,” Koch said. “I went and played with the team over the summer. They brought me in as if I was part of the team already. Couldn’t thank them more and I am super excited to get with them.”
Since Koch’s emergence as a sophomore, a year in which he buried a record 54 3-pointers, his legend at Capital has continued to grow. As a senior, Koch is the leader of a 5-0 Bruins team that has its sights set firmly on a Class AA State Championship. In five games, he is averaging north of 24 points per game.
Koch said this signing allows him to relax and focus on the remainder of his high school career. Even so, Tuesday represented the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice by Koch and those around him, and no matter what happens this season, he has already left his mark on the Bruins program.
“He’s your best player and he’s working the hardest of anybody at practice,” Almquist said of Koch. “The example that he’s set here for the rest of our program, for the rest of our kids, has been incredible. He’s the consummate teammate, his teammates love him. He’s unselfish, he’s grateful for them and he sets a fine example each and every day.”
Almquist, a former Carroll standout who scored over 1,100 points in purple and gold, said he had conversations with Koch about his recruitment. Almquist said that for any of his players he wants to help them understand what the recruiting process is like.
For Koch, Almquist said, it was about finding what was most important for the young man and identifying a school offering that. Koch had interest from higher-level schools, but at Carroll, he has an opportunity to step in and make a difference right away while staying close to home.
“I think most importantly he’s in a good situation,” Almquist said. “Coach Paulson is going to take care of him. He’s going to get a great education and he’s going to have some great opportunities. He’ll do everything he can to earn playing time. Just to see him develop as a player and person over the next four or five years will be gratifying.”
