HELENA — Henry Gross, Helena Capital’s All-State defensive end who helped the Bruins capture the 2022 Class AA State Championship, joined a long list of his former teammates in signing to play collegiate football.

Gross, the youngest son of Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross, officially announced his decision to sign with the Saints on Tuesday.

“I was just looking at all the colleges I wanted, but Carroll really stood out,” Henry said. “It had an awesome program, awesome facilities, and you get to stay in town, so that’s cool, too.”

“I loved [Carroll’s] coaches and all their energy. They get into the games, they support you. Facilities-wise, they have nice facilities, the stadium is cool. Altogether, I’m excited for the experience.”

Henry took a game day visit Sept. 24, Carroll’s 26-14 Homecoming win over Southern Oregon, and said he’s attended several Carroll games over the years.

Henry moved to Helena from Wisconsin with his family when his dad took the AD job at Carroll, completing most of his middle school journey and all of his high school career in Montana.

“It’s very exciting, first of all, that he’ll have the opportunity to play collegiately – I know that’s been a goal of his,” Charlie said. “Then to have that be at Carroll, which is very close to our hearts, it will be a pleasure to have him there.”

As a senior, Henry logged 93 tackles, including 17 for a loss of yardage, and 15 sacks.

He made the Independent Record’s All-Area Team and finished his Capital career with double-digit sacks in back-to-back campaigns.

“He was a strong leader and great football player, but most importantly, he’s great in the classroom and he’s a good person…He was probably one of our most consistent guys that we could count on this year,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said.

“He has a great pass-rush, he has a great motor. One of the hardest hits of the year was Henry hitting one of our H-backs in a scout session. Henry is a little underrated because he’s got that nice, kind demeanor, but when he puts that helmet on, he’s a whole different kid.”

At Carroll, Henry will likely fit the mold of an outside linebacker/ROCK, where he could maintain some of his pass-rush responsibilities.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he’s likely a couple years away from seeing meaningful playing time, but with the Saints, Henry will join former Bruins Tucker Zanto, Mason Greene, Quinn Belcher and Chayton Winkle attempting to work their way up the depth chart.

Henry joins a Carroll defense that led the Frontier Conference in scoring (13.6 points allowed per game) and rush defense (77 yards allowed per game) last season. Carroll is also coming off its second appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series over the last three seasons.

Henry said he plans to study biology at Carroll with the hopes of one day becoming an orthodontist.