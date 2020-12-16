Helena Capital's Jaymee Sheridan signs with Carroll College soccer. 

HELENA — Much of the focus Wednesday was on the early national signing day for football. But in Helena, there was another key signing and that took place at Carroll College as Jaymee Sheridan inked with the Saints women's soccer team.
The three-sport athlete who has also plays basketball and competes in track for the Bruins, will take her all-state soccer talents to Carroll, where she will compete as a Saint in the Cascade Conference.
"I am so excited to play college soccer," Sheridan said after signing her NAIA letter of intent. "After my last high school game, I felt I had more to give to the sport and I am really excited to play at Carroll under coach (David) Thorvilson."
Sheridan is a versatile player and saw time at different positions for the Bruins but earned all-state in Class AA as a senior after scoring four goals. She was also the starting point guard last season for Capital's girls basketball team that shared the state title with Billings West.
"You always want to try and get the best players from your backyard," Thorvilson said. "She had an exceptional senior year at Capital and for her to stay locally and become a Saint, is awesome."
As far as what Sheridan will bring on the pitch, Thorvilson broke it down.
"She's athletic," he said. "She can score goals and she can play a lot of different positions."
For Sheridan, it's the realization of a long-term goal and a high point in what's been a different year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The dream was always college soccer," Sheridan said. "And it came true, so I am really excited. 2020 took a lot from us, but there has been opportunities too and I'm excited for this one."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.