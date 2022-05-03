HELENA — Mason Greene, a two-year defensive back starter for Helena Capital, officially announced his decision to continue his academic and athletic career at Carroll College on Tuesday.
Greene is the third member of his family to attend Carroll in recent years. His father went there, while Greene’s sister is currently finishing up her Nursing degree.
“This means a lot,” Greene said. “They’ve been my No. 1 choice since Day 1. I think it’s a great football program, so I’m excited…My dad went [to Carroll] and it’s a great education and has a great football program and great coaches. I think it’s a great option.”
Greene, who announced his commitment via social media on April 27, picked up All-State and All-Conference honors as a junior before being tabbed second-team All-Conference this past season.
Greene was also selected to the 2021 Independent Record All-Area Defensive Team.
I’m excited to announce that I am furthering my academic and football career with the Fighting Saints, I want to thank my family, friends , and football coaches for everything they have done for me. Go Saints pic.twitter.com/pDhhwCPwel— Mason Greene (@MasonGreene_28) April 27, 2022
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback totaled 53 tackles, four interceptions and eight pass break-ups as a senior. He also returned two punts for 65 yards. For his career, Greene was credited with 91 tackles, including seven for a loss of yardage, six interceptions and 16 pass break-ups.
“He’s been a two-year starter, so he’s got 20-plus games under his belt,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “He’s a kid who can play zone concept, he’s a kid who can play man. He’s been a good corner for us the last couple years.”
Greene said he visited Carroll’s campus following his junior year and again more recently to speak with head coach Troy Purcell and recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel.
Greene said he is excited about the fact that he gets to stay close to home so his friends and family can attend games.
With his commitment to the Saints, Greene is slated to reunite with teammate Tucker Zanto, who committed to Carroll in December. Kade Schlepp and Forrest Suero, both from Helena High, are also members of the Saints’ 2022 recruiting class.
Jamey Michelotti, a standout offensive lineman for the Bruins, will also play in the Frontier Conference, but for Carroll’s rival Montana Tech.
“I think it’s so cool,” Greene said. “I’m excited to play with Tucker and Forrest, too, from Helena High. [Forrest] used to be one of my best friends. Excited to see Jamey at Montana Tech. It’s gonna be fun.”
Greene joins a Carroll roster that already includes a handful of former Capital players. Linebackers Colin Sassano and Chayton Winkle, as well as lineman Conor Quick and wide receiver Quinn Belcher all donned Bruin colors before pulling on the purple and gold.
“A lot of kids want to go out of town and play football but I think Mason is going to be a good addition to Carroll College,” Mihelish said. “He’s got a big upside. Just like we tell all the guys as coaches, ‘if you’re gonna work hard, then it’s gonna work out for you.’ We wish him the best up there.”
Greene pointed to his pick-six against Missoula Hellgate during his junior year and a three-interception performance against the Knights last year as memories he will always have of his high school career.
Greene said he plans to study Accounting at Carroll with hopes of one day becoming a banker.
Carroll is coming off a 6-4 season, its third-straight winning campaign under Purcell. The Saints announced 34 signees in its initial 2022 signing class back in February. Since then, at least five more players, including Greene, have announced commitments to Carroll.
Carroll is scheduled to begin its fall season on Aug. 27, at home, against Montana Western.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.