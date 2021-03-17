Quinn Belcher has had a lot of doubters over the years and some who thought he couldn't play college football.
But he's proved all of them wrong and now he will get the chance to do so again in the Frontier Conference, playing football at Carroll College after signing with the Saints on Wednesday at Capital High School.
Belcher earned all-state honors last season at wide receiver in Class AA after catching 34 passes for 385 yards and scoring two touchdowns in nine games for Helena Capital last season. Belcher also averaged 10.4 yards per punt return.
"Carroll wanted me and they seemed like they really cared," Belcher said. "They said I could fit in their system and it just felt like home."
As a junior, Belcher caught 17 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns for the Bruins and during his high school career, he would up catching 55 passes and scoring six touchdowns.
Belcher averaged 12.4 yards per reception and with his ability to contribute as a punt or kick returner, he can find multiple ways to help the team.
"It's awesome to have the chance to keep playing football," Belcher said. "Not a lot of people get that chance and the fact that I get that opportunity is awesome. I'm super excited for it."
Belcher helped the Bruins reach the Class AA quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons and is the third football player from Capital to join a Frontier team. Tyler Little is playing at Montana Tech next year, while Chayton Winkle, an all-state performer just like Belcher and Little, is also playing at Carroll.
More than anything, Belcher is just excited to show what we can do.
"I want to go in there and show them I can work and be a threat," he said. "I have all this great support and that's really exciting."
