HELENA — Pass rushers are always coveted by college football teams and after proving to be one of the most productive edge rushers in Class AA football last season, Helena Capital's Tyler Little will continue his career with Montana Tech.
Little announced his decision last week on Dec. 16, writing on Twitter,"I will be continuing my education at Montana Tech and playing football in Butte."
As a senior for the Bruins, Little was highly productive, registering 12 sacks in nine games this season. He also notched 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hurries.
Little, who a Class AA All-State selection at defensive end this past season, as well as an IR All-Area pick, finished his career with 16 sacks, 30 hurries, 100 solo tackles and 16.5 stops for loss.
Little isn't the only high school player in Helena committed to Montana Tech as a trio of Helena High Bengals have committed to Kyle Samson, a former state championship quarterback at Capital High.
Those guys are Ben Swanson, David Lowry and Jack Marcille. They are expected to sign with the Orediggers next month.
It's unclear when Little will sign. In the NAIA, recruits are free to sign at any time, while the NCAA has designated signing periods.
Carroll College lands QB rated as 2 star by 247sports
Just about every top-notch recruiting class has one thing in common: a quality quarterback and Carroll College has got one coming in its 2021 recruiting class.
Just like in the 2020 class when the Saints landed a two-star quarterback out of Oregon, Chase Coyle, Carroll has landed another in the 2021 cycle in Jack Prka, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Thank you to everyone that has helped me along my athletic and academic career. To all the Viking Coaches and especially my mom and dad, thank you. And lastly, thank you Carroll Football for giving me this amazing opportunity! #fightclub21 @FootballCarroll @cdaviksfootball pic.twitter.com/0IH03z5iHa— Jack Prka (@PrkaJack) December 17, 2020
Prka is ranked as the 14th-best player in the state of Idaho and is rated as a two-star recruit by 247sports. He also had offers from Central Washington and College of Idaho among others.
Prka's commitment is one of five in the last week for the Saints and four of them have come from the state of Idaho including H-back Jack England and offensive lineman Ryan Bohr. Bohr is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound offensive tackle who earned first-team all-conference and second-team all-state honors at 5A level of high school football.
Excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Carroll College! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and those who have gotten me to where I am! Go Saints! @FootballCarroll #C4 #FightClub21 pic.twitter.com/Bpygqy4EB7— Ryan Bohr (@RyanBohr3) December 18, 2020
The fourth addition to the recruiting class from Idaho in the past week came on Tuesday as Easton Durham pledged to the Saints. The 6-foot athlete is also rated by 247sports as a two-star recruit and will come to Helena from Pocatello.
Committed!!! @FootballCarroll @CoachWesNurse @CoachPfanny @GinoMariani14 @Sorrell2519 @CoachTPurcell #FightClub21 #C4 #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/Mgx2IejzC2— Easton Durham (@eastondurham_) December 23, 2020
Additionally, the Saints got a commitment from Carter Murdoch, an outside linebacker from Utah. He's also an all-state kicker who was 29-of-29 on PAT attempts and 6-of-8 on field goals.
I’m extremely excited to announce I am continuing my academic and football career @FootballCarroll! I couldn’t of done it without my family, friends, coaches and teammates. @Coach_Martello @CoachTPurcell @travisc4 @coachnatebutts #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/JKDDBvfNC3— Carter Murdock (@murdock_carter) December 17, 2020
With a slew of commitments in the past month, the Saints have an estimated 13 total but likely won't announce their full class until February around the traditional signing day, which is when Carroll football announced its 26 signees in the 2020 class.
The commitments up to this point do include a number of Montanans such as Dylan Nieskens (Glasgow), Cole Truman (Dillon), Cormac Benn (Bigfork), Marcus Wittman (Billings Central) and Daxton Graham (Dillon).
The Saints didn't play a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead Frontier football was shifted to the spring. Carroll will open its season on Feb. 27 in Helena against Montana Western.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.