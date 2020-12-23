Tyler Little

Tyler Little, of Helena Capital, makes a tackle against Missoula Hellgate on Friday night. He finished with three sacks in the Bruins 53-26 win. 

HELENA  Pass rushers are always coveted by college football teams and after proving to be one of the most productive edge rushers in Class AA football last season, Helena Capital's Tyler Little will continue his career with Montana Tech.

Little announced his decision last week on Dec. 16, writing on Twitter,"I will be continuing my education at Montana Tech and playing football in Butte."

As a senior for the Bruins, Little was highly productive, registering 12 sacks in nine games this season. He also notched 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hurries. 

Little, who a Class AA All-State selection at defensive end this past season, as well as an IR All-Area pick, finished his career with 16 sacks, 30 hurries, 100 solo tackles and 16.5 stops for loss. 

Little isn't the only high school player in Helena committed to Montana Tech as a trio of Helena High Bengals have committed to Kyle Samson, a former state championship quarterback at Capital High.

Those guys are Ben Swanson, David Lowry and Jack Marcille. They are expected to sign with the Orediggers next month. 

It's unclear when Little will sign. In the NAIA, recruits are free to sign at any time, while the NCAA has designated signing periods. 

Carroll College lands QB rated as 2 star by 247sports

Just about every top-notch recruiting class has one thing in common: a quality quarterback and Carroll College has got one coming in its 2021 recruiting class.

Just like in the 2020 class when the Saints landed a two-star quarterback out of Oregon, Chase Coyle, Carroll has landed another in the 2021 cycle in Jack Prka, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Prka is ranked as the 14th-best player in the state of Idaho and is rated as a two-star recruit by 247sports. He also had offers from Central Washington and College of Idaho among others. 

Prka's commitment is one of five in the last week for the Saints and four of them have come from the state of Idaho including H-back Jack England and offensive lineman Ryan Bohr. Bohr is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound offensive tackle who earned first-team all-conference and second-team all-state honors at 5A level of high school football. 

The fourth addition to the recruiting class from Idaho in the past week came on Tuesday as Easton Durham pledged to the Saints. The 6-foot athlete is also rated by 247sports as a two-star recruit and will come to Helena from Pocatello. 

Additionally, the Saints got a commitment from Carter Murdoch, an outside linebacker from Utah. He's also an all-state kicker who was 29-of-29 on PAT attempts and 6-of-8 on field goals. 

With a slew of commitments in the past month, the Saints have an estimated 13 total but likely won't announce their full class until February around the traditional signing day, which is when Carroll football announced its 26 signees in the 2020 class.

The commitments up to this point do include a number of Montanans such as Dylan Nieskens (Glasgow), Cole Truman (Dillon), Cormac Benn (Bigfork), Marcus Wittman (Billings Central) and Daxton Graham (Dillon)

The Saints didn't play a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead Frontier football was shifted to the spring. Carroll will open its season on Feb. 27 in Helena against Montana Western. 

