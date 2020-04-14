HELENA - Jonah Fisher never really expected to be a runner. As it started out, he was more interested in football and other sports.
But over time, Fisher realized the potential he had and since then, he has been committed to both cross country and track, which worked out pretty well during his high school career at Helena High.
Fisher earned All-State in cross country running for the Bengals and because of his efforts in that sport, and on the track, Fisher earned a place at Carroll College, where he will compete for the Saints in both track and cross country.
"It was kind of funny, in middle school, I played football," Fisher said. "Our football coach told us he wanted us to do track in spring to stay in shape for football. I did the distance events and my coaches told me I should do cross country, so 7th and 8th grade year I did football and cross country."
"I was just better at cross country," Fisher said of why he chose running. "I was sort of mediocre at football and I thought I would have more chance to excel."
Last season, Fisher ran the 800-meter run for the Bengals in track, as well as the 1,600 and on a few occasions, the 3,200. He finished in the top three 11 times and won the 800, as well as the 1,600 in the crosstown competition with Helena Capital.
At divisionals, Fisher hasn't quite been able to reach state, with ninth being his best finish. This season, he was hoping to change that, but it's looking more and more like the MHSA will end up calling off spring sports after suspending until April 24th last week with a deadline of May 4 for school to be back in session. If kids aren't back in schools by May 4, the MHSA will cancel the season and state track.
"It will be disappointing," Fisher said. "I was hoping to improve my times this year and see where I was at, because we didn't actually get any meets yet. The fact that I do have the chance to run next year (at Carroll) makes it less disappointing. It's going to be the most disappointing for the kids that this is their last season to compete."
While Fisher and his Helena track teammates, along with other spring sports participants in softball, tennis and other events, may not see competition, they are still preparing for it.
"Our track coaches have been giving us workouts to do," Fisher said. "The workouts are fine. Most of the track workouts it can be hard to figure out your pace on your own and stuff. But I have figured it out and have had family time me on certain workouts when needed."
Even though the outlook isn't promising, Fisher refuses to give up.
"I am still trying to be hopeful about it," Fisher said. "I am not super optimistic about it but I am staying in shape in case it does happen, so I will be able to run good races."
If spring sports end up canceled, Fisher can look forward to running for the Saints in the fall, as he will run both cross country and track at Carroll.
And the longer Fisher runs, the better he seems to do. He finished All-State in cross country back in 2017, getting 13th at state, then followed it up by finishing 16th as a junior and 17th as a senior.
Now, the Helena High senior who started running to prep for other sports, will start running collegiately this fall, something the soon-to-be former Bengal is looking forward to.
"College training is a lot more intense than high school training," Fisher said. "You get a lot more one-on-one stuff and the teams are usually smaller, so I still feel I have a lot of room to improve. Most male runners don't peak until around the end of college, so because of that, I should have a couple more years of improvements."
