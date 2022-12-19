HELENA — What could possibly top the memory of a team trip to Busch Gardens in sun-splashed Florida?
How about the excitement of a triple-double the afternoon prior?
On Sunday, in the second of back-to-back games at the Warner Classic in Lake Wales, Florida, Carroll’s Kamden Hilborn made history with her 11-point, 18-rebound, 13-assist performance.
“It was very cool, I’ve never done anything close to that,” Hilborn said on Monday, reflecting on the feat. “It’s a pretty cool experience to have with this group.”
“Just exciting for me. I don’t usually rebound that much, but we worked on rebounding all week and our box-outs definitely showed it.”
Hilborn is the first Carroll women’s basketball player to record a triple-double since at least 2003.
Records are still being consulted to see if there's been another triple-double in program history.
Eighteen rebounds for a point guard? You bet.
Hilborn had pulled down nine by halftime, and with three more in the third quarter, had checked off what is, perhaps, the most difficult part of a triple-double for a 5-foot-7 guard.
Hilborn doubled her assists in that same third quarter, facilitating an 8-for-13 team shooting effort, and leaving her just five points away from history.
Leading Warner by a comfortable margin, and with a game against Southeastern on the horizon, Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers made the decision to sit three of her starters for much of the fourth quarter.
With her point guard chasing a rare accomplishment, Sayers left Hilborn in the game, as she added points six and seven with a lay up at the 7:25 mark in the fourth and points eight and nine two minutes later.
“We were winning and I was still in the game for a while, and I was like, ‘we’re up pretty big,’” Hilborn said with a laugh. “[Sayers] looked at me and was like, ‘get to the hoop,’ and I was like, ‘we’re winning by like 20, why, what’s going on?’”
“Then Sienna [Swannack] looked at me and was like, ‘you need one more point, dude.’”
Sayers said her assistants became aware of Hilborn’s proximity to history at halftime.
Hilborn had nine rebounds and six assists at the break, and with those statistical categories checked off entering the fourth, all Carroll needed was for the senior to put the ball in the hoop.
So then a decision had to be made: let things play out naturally or tell Hilborn.
About mid-way through the fourth, Sayers told some of her players about the plan to call plays for Hilborn.
That resulted in two missed shots, and then, silence from Hilborn in the shooting department for about two in-game minutes.
“Finally, I had to tell [Kamden] because time was ticking down,” Sayers said.
Now wise to what was going on, Hilborn got to the free throw line with 47.1 seconds to play.
“We had actually told her just before that, and so when she got to the free throw line, everybody was cheering,” Sayers said. “I was wishing we hadn’t told her because after she missed the first one that scared us a little bit.”
“I’m just glad it happened because she deserved to have it happen.”
In a separate moment of rarity, Hilborn missed both free throws, but got another chance one possession later.
With 14.4 seconds to play, Hilborn buried a 17-foot jump-shot, pushing her into double figures, and etching her name into the record books.
The game, which Carroll firmly controlled, stopped briefly due to a clock issue, but Sayers called a timeout and subbed Hilborn out of the game to the applause of her teammates and the Carroll faithful in attendance.
“It was pretty special,” Hilborn said. “Just special to be surrounded by such a great group and people who believe in me. All those things I did in that game, I wouldn’t have been able to do any of them without my teammates.”
“I just told her I was proud of her and how special that was – I’ve never been a coach on the sideline when that’s happened,” Sayers said. “As far as we know it’s never happened at Carroll College.”
Hilborn set a new career-high for single-game rebounds on Sunday and matched a career-best for single-game assists, a mark previously established in the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 game against Morningside last March.
She found six different teammates with at least one assist on Sunday, eclipsing 400 career assists in purple and gold in the process.
Hilborn is just the three Carroll women’s basketball players with 400 or more career assists, according to Carroll records.
With 402 assists and counting in a Carroll uniform, Hilborn is six away from tying and seven away from breaking the program record held by Trish Rennaker (408 from 1995-99).
“My teammates have always played a big role in that by always being ready [to shoot] and kinda understanding when and where I’m gonna give them the ball and being able to play off that,” Hilborn said. “You don’t get assists without your teammates making shots.”
Hilborn is currently averaging 5.8 assists per game, the seventh-best mark in the NAIA.
She paces the Frontier Conference with 69 total assists and ranks eighth in the country heading into Tuesday’s contest.
“Jamie and Sienna – we’ve been playing together for so long now, and even Maddie [Geritz] and Genesis [Wilkinson], that they can read me pretty well,” Hilborn said. “I think I’ve grown to be able to read what they’re gonna do, as well.”
While over 2,000 miles away from her hometown when she notched the triple-double, Hilborn still got to enjoy the moment with several family members, as well as her teammates and coaches.
Trips like the one Carroll took right before the Christmas holiday are meant to generate memories and create team bonding.
For Hilborn, it gave her a moment she won’t soon forget.
“It’s a pretty big moment,” Hilborn said. “I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. My parents and some of our good family friends are [in Florida], so having everybody that I love all in one place has been pretty special.”
“To cap it off and do something like that was kinda crazy for me. Definitely a college basketball and life moment I’ll never forget.”
