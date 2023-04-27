HELENA — The NCAA Division I pipeline to Carroll College’s women’s basketball program is flowing and produced another name on Thursday.

Willa Albrecht, a 6-foot guard who appeared in 30 games over three seasons for the University of Montana and has up to three years of eligibility remaining, committed to the Saints this week.

“I just felt like it was time for a personal change,” Albrecht said. “I’ve known about Carroll’s program for a long time – they’ve been a really successful program.”

“I wanted to go to a place where I could fit in, both for basketball and for athletics. Carroll is the place where I felt like that would be the best of both worlds.”

Albrecht tore her ACL during the 2021-22 season, and after appearing in just 12 games over the last two seasons, entered the transfer portal in mid-March.

One of the first people who reached out, Albrecht said, was Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers.

“I just think she wanted a different opportunity – an opportunity to enjoy playing the game again and have an opportunity to get on the court and use her strengths,” Sayers said.

“She’s a great shooter, a tremendous athlete, and she can jump out of the gym. She’s long, she can guard, she can rebound. For us, I see her as a total package.”

Before the Griz, Albrecht shared the spotlight with her twin sister, Maddie (who now plays at Lehigh), at Billings West, culminating in a shared Class AA state championship with Helena Capital in 2020.

Their mother, Liz Walter, was a standout at Dartmouth, winning back-to-back Ivy League Player of the Year honors in the mid-1980s.

Dan Albrecht, the twins’ father, is a professor at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

“She was my first-ever basketball coach in third grade, so she really helped me get started,” Albrecht said of her mother. “She’s always been super supportive and never put too much pressure on anything – she kinda let me make my own decisions about wanting to play college basketball.”

Willa averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game as a senior for the Golden Bears, earning an All-State nod.

In her collegiate debut at Montana, Albrecht dropped a career-best 14 points against Utah State, knocking down four 3-pointers in the process.

Sayers compared Albrecht’s skillset to that of departing senior Sienna Swannack – a long guard who can defend and hunt a shot, if needed.

Sayers added that Albrecht is “definitely a player that’s gonna look to score and provide a lot of offense.”

Albrecht reunites with former Griz teammate Kyndall Keller at Carroll.

Keller, whose family has ties to the program, joined the Saints last season and quickly emerged as one of the team’s leading scorers on her way to a second-team All-Conference selection.

It was Keller who Albrecht reached out to after committing because it was her former and future teammate she leaned on when making her decision about transferring.

“I think she was super helpful to talk to,” Albrecht said. “She had similar experiences as me at Montana, so she can kinda directly compare what life at Montana was like to life at Carroll and just kinda paint a picture for me [about] what it’d be like.”

Albrecht liked that picture – when considered with her campus visit and conversations with Sayers – enough to become the fifth NCAA Division I transfer to join Carroll’s women’s basketball program in the last four years (Emerald Toth, Kamden Hilborn, Jamie Pickens, Kyndall Keller).

“I’m really just seeing it as a fresh start,” Albrecht said. “I kinda just want to get back to loving basketball again – that’s mainly what I’m excited for.”

“She’s a player that people haven’t seen the best of yet,” Sayers said.

Albrecht is the fourth member of Carroll's 2023 varsity recruiting class, joining Alex Bullock, Ellie Denny and Margreit Galow.

She plans to continue pursuing her biology degree at Carroll. She hopes to one day attend medical school.