HELENA — Saturday begins a new era of Carroll softball.
Shawna Juarez, who the Saints hired in July, is the program’s fourth head coach in the last three seasons.
To say the last two years have been rocky would be an understatement, but with Juarez providing some stability and the opportunity for the Saints to have a full fall ball slate, optimism is at an all-time high.
“I feel like this year is gonna be a completely different turnaround from last year,” senior catcher Annie Davidson said. “We have a lot more pitchers and having a solid pitching staff will be beneficial.”
“I feel like it’s been a completely different culture – completely turned around from last year – just because we had such a fiasco with the coaching staff. Moe [Boyle] was great to step in and take that role, but what we went through last year was really difficult.”
Davidson described that stability as equaling less nerves and more excitement for the 2023 season after back-to-back campaigns 14 or more games under .500.
“There’s a lot of excitement because of the unknown…With any challenge, there’s opportunity,” Juarez said. “I think that this could be one of the best teams Carroll has had.”
“They did a really great job recruiting and laying out that foundation. The team chemistry is there on so many levels.”
The Saints have a solid core of experienced players to lean on.
Both All-Cascade selections in Kaitlynn Ayers and Kirsten Norris are back, as is Gold Glove outfielder Amber Brewer.
Carroll’s outfield alone features three players (Brewer, Norris and Jessia Nimmo) with over 320 combined collegiate starts.
Ayers, who hit .337 with an .883 OPS last season, is expected to play first base, while Kenna Thomas and Alyssa Lybbert hold down the bags at second and third.
Amber Countryman, a Helena High standout who struggled as a freshman, will see a lot of reps at shortstop.
“The fact I can put all these girls with tons of experience on the field is an advantage by itself,” Juarez said. “They know each other, they’ve played with each other, they’ve been through a lot.”
“Automatically they’re connected more than any [other] team, in my opinion.”
Then, there’s the “Double A” battery of [Annie] Davidson and Abby Hanley.
The pair has been building chemistry for going on four seasons now and assisted each other through one of the more gutsy seasons a pitcher can experience.
Hanley tossed over 200 innings last season, simply put, because the Saints didn’t have another effective option.
Hanley kept her ERA right around 4.00 while finishing 12th in the NAIA in innings pitched.
Former roommates, Davidson and Hanley won’t have to wait to usher in the new season as Hanley is expected to get the ball in game No. 1 against Valley City State.
“I think Abby and I just have so much experience that this year is just gonna bring the heat even more, especially with the deep pitching staff,” Davidson said. “I think Abby will dominate even more, just because she’ll have that break between games.”
“I think it’s just having that telepathy, literally, between us because we’ve worked together for so long and have played so many games together. It’s pretty hard not to have that connection.”
Hanley started 29 of Carroll’s 45 games in the circle last season, finishing 26 of them.
She likely won’t be asked to do that again as Carroll has a solid group of pitchers, one that includes Montana’s Gatorade Player of the Year Kennedy Venner, behind her.
With that depth, Hanley can now focus on being the best version of herself pitch-by-pitch.
“I can focus on whatever game I’m pitching instead of, ‘oh I have to pitch three games this weekend,’” Hanley said. “I can really focus pitch-by-pitch.”
“To do whatever it takes for your team says a lot about her character,” Juarez said of Hanley. “She’s a phenomenal person inside and out. She’s a workhorse. She wants to get better. Her attitude is contagious, she’s a leader.”
“Having that steady [presence] on the mound is such a good thing for everybody.”
Carroll was picked to finish sixth out of 11 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason poll.
The top four teams in that poll (Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon) were all ranked inside the top-20 in the NAIA’s preseason coaches’ poll.
In its first eight seasons of existence, Carroll softball has enjoyed only two winning seasons and only once finished with a winning conference record.
Recent hardships have bonded this team, though, and with a stable foundation and what the Saints feel like is a good group of talent and experience, Carroll is setting its sights on its first winning season since 2018.
“They’ve been through a lot, and the fact they’re here and continuing to be here with a lot of enthusiasm says a lot about them as people,” Juarez said of her players. “They could’ve left, but they decided to fulfill their commitment and they’re gonna be better people because of it – going through adversity.”
“I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of teams this year,” Davidson said. “I think they’re gonna feel pretty rattled by what we’ve got in store.”
Carroll begins its 2023 season on Saturday against Valley City State at the Bubble Invite in Minot, North Dakota.
The Saints are scheduled to play at noon MT and again at 2 p.m. (Minot State).
