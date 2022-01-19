HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team is prepared to out-run opponents to the finish line. Nine games remain on the Saints’ regular-season schedule and the players might be in their best physical shape of the season.
Over the holiday break, when the rate of games slowed down and student-athletes were out of class, Carroll heavily emphasized strength and conditioning.
“The guys have been working really hard since Dec. 27 getting in shape,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “I think our conditioning level was the difference this weekend…[Associate head coach] Ronn [See] is probably the main reason. He gets [the players] going with strength and conditioning up in the weight room.”
Carroll out-lasted Montana State Northern on Saturday. After trailing at halftime, the Saints stormed past Northern, out-scoring the Lights 37-19 in the game’s final 20 minutes on their way to a 16-point win.
“I think we’re in better shape than other teams,” Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin said. “It obviously shows on the court, especially late in the games. We’ve won multiple games late that were one possession. That just shows that we have better endurance and we can last longer on the court. During the whole break, we’ve been doing a lot of conditioning and getting up in the weight room.”
While conditioning work has been important, the Saints also utilize their depth to stay fresh. Entering this week’s games, seven different Carroll players are averaging at least 14.5 minutes played per game. Garrett Long, a freshman guard, just missed the cut at 12.3 minutes per game.
Paulson is able to rotate a bench that goes about four or five players deep because so many guys are playing well right now. With Gui Pedra missing Thursday’s game against Providence and playing just one minute against Northern, the Saints shuffled lineups regularly and received good minutes from Long and Andrew Cook.
Both freshmen, Long and Cook combined for 18 points in a win over Providence. The pair played a combined 40 minutes against Northern and, at times, took turns guarding the Lights’ best perimeter players.
“We’ve been hard on Andrew and Garrett,” Paulson said. “Coaching them hard because we know that they have a lot of talent. We’ve been coaching them hard and they’re responding. Their defense has really gotten better. At the beginning of the year, that was a big emphasis for those two, just being able to guard at this level consistently. They’ve really made improvements on that end of the floor.”
In 20 games, Cook has racked up 18 steals, third-most on Carroll’s roster. Long took a charge against Providence and has seven steals and two blocks to his credit.
Offensively, both Long and Cook are seemingly turning a corner in Frontier Conference play. Cook dropped 20 points against Northern in early December and is averaging seven points per game in league contests on better than 54 percent shooting. Long is shooting 45.5 from the field in conference games and is averaging 5.5 points.
“It’s great to see them playing good and having some good games…It’s really going to help them in the future when they’re going to be the guys that need to decide games,” Sljivancanin said of the freshman duo. “They’ve already had some games where they’ve been the main guys, which was great. I think it’s going to be a bright future for them and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do in upcoming years.”
Last week was important for the Saints. Following a loss to Rocky Mountain College, Carroll needed to bounce back, and it did just that, getting wins over Providence and Northern.
Now, in what is one of the toughest portions of Carroll’s conference schedules, the Saints have turned their sights to Montana Western and Montana Tech.
Western has played just one game since Dec. 19 as three of its last four contests were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Bulldogs picked up a COVID forfeit win and two forfeit losses because of conference virus policies, meaning they will enter Thursday’s contest in the PE Center 1-5 in Frontier action.
“Western game [on Thursday] is going to be really important,” Sljivancanin said. “They’ve only played two or three conference games, they had a lot of forfeits from COVID. They’re a really talented team, I’d say one of the best teams in this conference. It’s going to be really tough, but the good thing is we play at home.”
Western is better than its 12-9 record. Carroll trailed by seven points at halftime the last time these two teams met before out-scoring Western 39-22 in the second half and winning by 10 points.
Western guard Max Clark did not play in that early-December game, but was in the starting lineup in the Bulldogs’ last game against Northern on Jan. 8. Heading into Thursday, Clark is Western’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13 points per game. He paces the team with 58 assists (4.5 per game) and pulls down 5.2 rebounds. Clark has also made the fourth-most 3-pointers on the Bulldogs roster this season.
“They’re good,” Paulson said of Western. “They haven’t played a lot because of COVID. We don’t have a lot of recent film on them, but they’re good and have Max Clark back. He didn’t play the first game and he’s dangerous. He’s a 6-foot-3 point guard who can do everything.”
Senior Jalen Hodges (14.9) and freshman Ky Kouba (10.3) are also averaging double figures for Western. Junior Jamal Stephenson has also played a ton for the Bulldogs and gave Carroll problems earlier this season, scoring 22 points in 37 minutes.
Tanner and Michael Haverfield, brothers from Dillon, both average 8.5 points per game. The pair has made north of 60 combined 3-pointers this season. Tanner is second on the roster with 20 steals and averages 4.1 rebounds per game.
“Hodges is a really nice player,” Paulson said. “He’s a pick-and-roll guy. They get it to him in the middle at the elbows and he’s really dangerous. They’ll put shooters in the corners. Kouba is a really nice shooter, as well as Tanner Haverfield. They spread you out and they try to isolate Hodges. They’re tough because when you help in, they’re going to fan it to the shooters. We’ve gotta be able to guard [Hodges] on the elbows.”
In dealing with COVID and other injuries, Western has employed three different lineups in its last trio of games. Stephenson, both Haverfield brothers, Hodges and Clark appear to be the Bulldogs’ go-to starting five. In that scenario, Colter Miller and Kouba get the majority of minutes off the bench.
Carroll has won seven-straight games against Western and 12 of the last 13 overall. Carroll last lost to Western two calendar years ago in Helena, but has dominated the series ever since.
The opposite is true for Carroll when playing in Butte, the location of Saturday’s matchup with Tech. Under Paulson, the Saints are 0-4 against the Orediggers on the road. Carroll’s senior class has also never beaten Tech in Butte. As a program, Carroll has lost its last five games in Butte dating back more than four years.
“With Tech, it’s going to be really tough,” Sljivancanin said. “Us two are sitting in the first spot [in the conference] with the same record, so that game obviously matters. Especially since it’s in Butte, I’ve never won in Butte, so I’m really going to try to get a win up there.”
Carroll has won the last four games against Tech (all in Helena), including an 80-78 victory on Jan. 6. If the Saints beat Western and Tech handles Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, Saturday’s rivalry game will be for sole possession of first place in the Frontier standings at the half-way point of league play.
Sljivancanin, along with Shamrock Campbell and Ifeanyi Okeke, lead Carroll into this week’s contests. Sljivancanin picked up his 15th double-double of the season last week against Northern and averages 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and three assists per game. The senior was recently placed on the Bevo Francis Award top-100 watch list, an honor that is given to the best small college basketball player each year.
Both Campbell and Okeke are averaging double figures for the Saints, while starting big man Brendan Temple will enter Thursday scoring 8.3 points and pulling down five rebounds per game.
Carroll could once again be without Gui Pedra who is still recovering from an injury. Jonny Hillman will likely get the starting nod for the seventh-straight game, and expect Long and Cook to step up off the bench to fill the vacant minutes.
Tip off between Carroll and Western is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday from the PE Center. The Saints will turn around and play Tech, in Butte, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.