HELENA — Green grass, sunny (and smoky) skies and purple and white jerseys on the field was the scene inside Nelson Stadium on Saturday morning. For the better part of two hours, the Carroll football team held its first of two preseason scrimmages, marking exactly two weeks before the regular season gets underway.
“It felt good. I love football,” senior wide receiver Kyle Pierce said. “It’s good to be out here with my brothers and hang out and play football and hit each other.”
All four of Carroll’s quarterbacks saw action. Freshman Jack Prka found tight end Carson Ochoa for a touchdown on the second drive of the scrimmage and Chase Coyle dropped a dime down the sideline to Brigham Baker for a score later in the activities.
Between the 20-yard lines, Carroll’s offense moved the football with relative ease, as quarterbacks were able to find receivers for intermediate gains. In the red zone, however, the Saints’ defense stiffened and largely limited the offense to field goal attempts or fourth down plays.
“We’ve gotta have that killer instinct when we get inside 10 or the 20 [yard line],” Pierce said. “We’ve gotta go in there and punch it in. As an offense, we can’t be happy with field goals or no points, we’ve gotta be able to punch it in for six.”
Guided by coordinator Wes Nurse and some veteran leadership, Carroll’s defense racked up its fair share of quarterback pressures on Saturday and even had a handful of interceptions.
“I felt like our speed was good, I felt like our communication was a lot better,” linebacker Rex Irby said. “The offense played well today, and the defense played well. I thought it was pretty competitive on both sides. It just felt good to get back out there in that live atmosphere in Nelson Stadium.”
Playing fast and being physical were priorities for the Saints’ defense ahead of the scrimmage. Continuing their efforts at getting off the field on third down was also important to a group that ranked in the middle of the pack in opponent third down percentage during the spring.
“We weren’t terrible at it, but I think that was probably our biggest weakness as a defense last year was just trying to get off on those third and mediums,” Irby said. “I felt like we did a good job of that today. That’s been something we’ve been focusing on in camp and trying to make sure that we’re changing up our looks and getting ourselves in the right coverages to get off the field.”
Irby said the defense is looking at doing some new stuff this season, but with how well it run its bases packages, many of the fancier coverages may not be needed.
For the team’s 10th day of fall camp, overall execution on both sides of the ball was solid. Both sides got to feel, for the first time since the spring, what a play call will look like coming from the sideline of Nelson Stadium, as well as something that more closely resembled game speed.
“I thought our tackling was pretty good, there weren’t any long runs, a few long passes,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “It was good to see [Colin] Sassano back and some of those guys who haven’t played in a while have an opportunity to shine and play fast. I thought we played fast today. The film will tell us more. I thought we did the fundamentals correctly today. That’s what it was all about. Keeping things simple and letting these guys run around and play and be energetic.”
Continuing to improve the efficiency of special teams will be a point of emphasis for the coaching staff moving forward. There were several missed field goals on Saturday, as well as some miscommunications within the unit. The punt team showcased their ability, but, like with anything, practice will keep building proficiency.
“It’s easy to kick a ball when nobody is coming at you,” Purcell said. “It’s a lot harder when you’ve got some juice coming at you and it gets in your mind...It’s just a lot of muscle, a lot of memory, one little thing off and you’re gonna have a negative play. We take a lot of pride in special teams and work a lot on special teams, just as much as we do on offense and defense. Just need to continue to get better at it.”
With a scrimmage in the books, Carroll’s coaches can begin the process of developing depth charts that reflect what they are seeing on the field.
“[Putting together] depth charts and [finding out] what’s the skills of our players and what they can do the best,” Purcell said. “Formulating packages and formulating plays that we already have that we can instill and put into the game and be very successful. You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse and some guys go down and some guys go up. This was a good first evaluation of where we’re at in a two-deep roster.”
Carroll is scheduled to scrimmage again next Saturday at 9:30 a.m. after another week of practice. The Saints will begin focusing more intently on their first opponent, Montana Western, this coming week.
“A lot of this [scrimmage] was for the younger guys to have that experience and get out on this field and see Nelson Stadium,” Purcell said. “First time they’ve ever had contact in the stadium. It’s our home field and as much as we can be out there, the better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.