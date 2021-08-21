HELENA — Carroll’s second preseason scrimmage felt more like the real deal. Coordinators were calling plays from the booth to on-field staff with headsets and a team of referees were on hand to monitor penalties.
It was the first time since the spring that Carroll had added those elements and it showed on Saturday. There were, at times, some miscommunications and a handful of penalties in a scrimmage that lasted little over an hour.
“That’s what today was about,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Communication, making sure the guys on special teams know who’s watching what position groups. It’s definitely [about] operations, we want to make sure we’re clean all the way around. Make sure [the headsets] work, make sure the batteries work, make sure we don’t have any situations where on game day we’re in panic mode. I want game day to be as smooth as possible.”
With the first and second teams, Carroll kept the contact to a minimum in an effort to get the team to the season-opener as healthy as possible. The scouts teams -- those players further down the depth chart -- played closer to full contact in the scrimmage.
Freshman Cormac Benn ripped off a long touchdown run against a live defense and Dax Graham picked off a pass late in the scrimmage. Thomas McGree also got his hands on a pass in the end zone during a two-minute drill.
“I thought there was good stuff,” Purcell said. “We’ve gotta learn our tempo calls a little bit, but I saw some good stuff. It was the guys that have been shining throughout fall camp that shined again today, which is very impressive. We just gotta continue to get better and I think they’re getting better.”
Benn, who also plans to long jump as part of Carroll’s track and field program, said he was recently moved from wide receiver to running back.
“It’s awesome getting the reps,” Benn said. “I actually just got moved from receiver to running back, so I’m learning all this stuff on the fly. Just trying to learn all the plays right now...I think that’s what they want me to do, just try to play everywhere I can. I’m just gonna try to learn as many positions as I can for them.”
Freshman Chayton Winkle picked up a couple nice stops on defense, as did sophomore Ben Held. Keel Potter and Max Lehman, both freshmen, ran the ball well at times on Saturday.
“I think everyone is working hard,” Benn said. “The younger kids, we’ve been doing a really good job on scout pushing the older guys to do the best that they can. The coaches are putting us in a good position to win that [first] game.”
As much as game day operations and getting younger guys live reps was important, so was working out some kinks on special teams. Carroll spent the majority of practice on Friday working PAT, punt team and kick-off. That spilled over into Saturday with different situations lined up for those units.
The Saints repped their first and second team punt units against air and did the same for kick-offs.
“I didn’t like the first two punts, just with the hang time and the snap was a little low,” Purcell said. “We just gotta continue to work on it. Like we say, you’ve gotta be at your best when your best is needed. You don’t get a second chance, you can’t re-kick it...That’s why we’ve been really stressing -- everybody in, kick it, then everybody out. That way it emphasizes that you get one shot at it.”
Carroll let the opportunities for field goals occur naturally, and with the offense unable to find the end zone on a handful of drives, it presented opportunities for that unit to shine. Stephen Powell and Brock Paldi missed their first attempts, while Carson Gorton banged his through the uprights. Powell backed back later in the scrimmage to make a ‘game-winning’ field goal to cap-off a two-minute drill.
“I wouldn’t say it’s helpful to miss, but it definitely helps you realize the importance of it and to knock the rust off and know why you’re missing...I think a lot of it is just kicking the ball the exact same way every time,” Powell said. “I’m always horrible on the right hash and it’s just trying to kick the ball the exact same whether it’s on a hash or down the middle.”
Powell, who is left-footed, is entering his redshirt junior campaign as the veteran of the position group. He said he recognizes the unit’s shortcomings last season and that everyone is attempting to rectify those struggles.
“I think the main thing is we all realized last year we definitely weren’t good enough and we’re trying to step it up a lot every day,” Powell said. “We’re working on a lot of small technique-type stuff, but we all know we need to be a lot better than we were last year.”
Just a week remains for the Saints to finish preparations for their season-opener. Monday morning will begin Carroll’s first game week of the season before a trip to Dillon ushers in the fall.
